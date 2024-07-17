Eluge, the Shoreless Sea is one of MTG Bloomburrow’s most impressive Creatures, thanks to an incredible, imposing design and highly-powerful spellslinging abilities.

While Bloomburrow might be packed to the gills with adorable critters, this set isn’t all cute and cuddly. As well as the inherent danger lurking on this fantasy plane, the colossal Calamity Beasts turn things deadly serious for Bloomburrow’s inhabitants on arrival.

Eluge, the Shoreless Sea is the latest Calamity Beast to be revealed for Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set, as part of its official spoiler season. Much like previously-revealed Calamity Beast Maha, Its Feathers Night, Eluge is an excellent mono-color card, boosting blue spellslinging decks through a unique method of cost reduction.

WotCWotC Eluge, the Shoreless Sea from MTG: Bloomburrow

Eluge, the Shoreless Sea can be cast for 1BBB, making it more difficult to cast outside of dedicated blue decks. Other Calamity Beasts like Ygra, Eater of All pack an impressive punch, but Eluge can put them to shame thanks to its variable power.

Again, Eluge gets better the more focus you put into blue mana, as the card’s power and toughest are equal to the number of Islands you control. However, that isn’t to say that you’re fully locked into playing blue alone, as Eluge’s second ability can help to increase your Island count.

Whenever this card enters or attacks, you can put a flood counter on a target land, causing it to become an Island in addition to its other types. This can be used to boost Eluge’s stats and cost reduction ability, but can also make any of your Creatures with Islandwalk unblockable if you put a flood counter on an opponent’s land instead.

Eluge’s final ability pays off stacking up flood counters on your land, reducing the cost of the first Instant or Sorcery you cast each turn by a blue or generic mana per flooded land you control.

Crucially, this ability triggers on your opponents’ turns as well as your own, incentivizing stacking your deck full of Instants and casting them for free. Counterspells and other interrupts are a particular pain for opponents in this deck, as the usual tell of keeping mana in reserve to counter doesn’t apply here.

Eluge, the Shoreless Sea is one of the most interesting card designs in Bloomburrow, being both a huge threat in combat and an excellent engine for any player looking to run a blue deck that goes heavy on Insants.