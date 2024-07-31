MTG Bloomburrow: Best reprints 

The Bloomburrow set has continued 2024’s Magic: The Gathering hot streak. This set received a warm welcome from players new and old, and it brings a wide array of powerful, popular new cards to the table.

New cards aren’t all Bloomburrow has to offer, however. There are several reprints featured in the set that MTG players and collectors will want to keep an eye out for, and we’ve gathered together the most exciting and valuable picks.

That being said, with changes to The List, Bloomburrow’s reprints are in a much different state than many other preceding sets, as Wizards of the Coast continues to assess how MTG fans are presented with classic cards.

The top cards here have been selected from Bloomburrow’s Special Guests, as well as the set’s Commander pre-cons, Starter Kit, and the redesigned characters of the Imagine: Courageous Critters line.

Best reprints in MTG Bloomburrow

#1: Sylvan Tutor

WotC Sylvan Tutor searches your green decks

MTG’s one-mana search cards are renowned for being among the most powerful and versatile in the entire game. It isn’t hard for any green deck to justify including Sylvan Tutor, providing consistency through the ability to fetch any Creature of your choice to your hand.

The only real issue getting in the way of this card seeing widespread use is its inflated price tag, and this Bloomburrow reprint should help drive that down at least a little.

That being said, this Special Guest Sylvan Tutor is one of the most gorgeous-looking cards in all of Bloomburrow, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see this particular variant also shooting up in price.

Get Sylvan Tutor at TCGPlayer

#2: Sword of Fire and Ice

WotC The Mirran Swords are returning to MTG

The Mirran Sword cycle is highly sought-after among MTG players, with Sword of Fire and Ice being among the highlights of its line.

This card is a must for decks caring about equipment, dealing board-wide burn damage to your opponents, and restocking your hand with new cards.

Modern Horizons 3 has brought along a Commander who can make particularly good use of Sword of Fire and Ice. Arna Kennerüd, Skycaptain can conjure multiple token copies of this Artifact, turning up the heat on opponents with drastically increased burn.

Sword of Fire and Ice’s colorless Artifact nature makes it remarkably easy to cast and include in any deck that can make use of it, and you should expect to see it hitting the field more often now that Bloomburrow has brought it back.

Find Sword of Fire and Ice at TCGPlayer

#3: Teferi, Time Raveler

WotC Planeswalker power is everywhere in Imagine: Courageous Creatures

One of MTG’s best-ever reprints is a shining star of Imagine: Courageous Critters. Being re-interpreted in Bloomburrow-specific bird form, none of Teferi’s impressive Planeswalker abilities have dulled.

This Planeswalker’s passive ability is a lockdown for opponents’ interaction, preventing them from casting Instants or spells with Flash outside of their own turn.

Teferi not only slows down time for your opponents but speeds it up for you. This card’s first loyalty ability lets you cast Sorceries as if they were Instants, and its second provides great value by returning a card from the grave to your hand and letting you draw at the same time.

Pick up Teferi, Time Raveler at TCGPlayer

#4: Helm of the Host

WotC Avoid the Legend rule and copy your best cards

The second Equipment Artifact to appear here is costlier in mana than Sword of Fire and Ice, but its abilities are just as impactful.

Token production is the key to many highly powerful decks in MTG, but few are able to avoid the legend rule. By skirting around this restriction, Helm of the Host allows you to double up on your Commander or most useful cards with abandon.

Get Helm of the Host at TCGplayer

#5: Luminous Broodmoth

WotC Excellent white-mana recursion returns in Bloomburrow

Luminous Broodmoth has an intriguing combined ability, bringing your cards back from the grave while also granting flying to your non-fliers as they return.

For a cost of 2WW, Luminous Broodmoth is well worth getting out as early as you can, providing protection through recursion and making your heaviest hitters that much more evasive.

This isn’t the speediest card in the game, but it’s an excellent value piece for White decks that can control the game’s tempo and slowly build up a force of hard-to-block beaters, ready to chip away at opponents and secure the win.

Find Luminous Broodmoth at TCGPlayer

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.