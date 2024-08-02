MTG Bloomburrow: Best Commanders 

MTG’s Bloomburrow set is both adorable and epic, packing woodland critters and high-fantasy worldbuilding in one fan-pleasing package. Naturally, MTG fans will be wondering what the best Commanders in this standout set are.

Bloomburrow comes with a huge roster of well-thought-out reprints, valuable variant cards, powerful Enchantments, and much more.

With Commander going strong as Magic: The Gathering’s most popular in-person format, all eyes are on Bloomburrow to see what new Commanders will emerge from the set.

We’ve collected our picks for the best new Commanders to come out of Bloomburrow, so if you crack open a pack and draw into any of them, know they’ll make an excellent centerpiece for a new deck.

Best Commanders in MTG Bloomburrow

#1: Baylen, the Haymaker

WotC Bloomburrow’s best Commander makes the most of tokens

Naya colors have been eating good in the Commander format since the conclusion of March of the Machine, gaining access to many high-value new Commanders like Pantlaza, Sun-Favored.

Baylen, the Haymaker is everything you could want in a Naya Commander, or Commander of any colors for that matter. Coming out early thanks to its relatively cheap casting cost, Baylen starts building you up for the win right away.

By turning any of your tokens into multi-purpose resources, Baylen grants your deck immense power and flexibility. Whether you need extra mana, card draw, or simply to stack your Commander up with tokens and swing for the win, this card has you covered.

#2: Alania, Divergent Storm

WotC Sling spells and copy Otters

Alania, Divergent Storm shores up the weaknesses of many prior copy-based Commanders like Anhelo, the Painter, making this otter a shoo-in for Spellslinger decks looking to get the most value out of big casts.

While Alania’s Instant, Sorcery, and Otter-copying doesn’t come for free, there are ways to mitigate the boosts opponents will get from the card draw she hands out.

Simply include a few ‘wheel’ draw spells like Echo of Eons or Reforge the Soul, and other players will lose out on those extra cards almost as soon as you allow them to draw.

#3: Maha, Its Feathers Night

WotC Maha is an extremely punishing Bloomburrow Commander

Maha is an extremely powerful black-mana Commander, albeit one that isn’t likely to win you many friends at the table.

This card’s incredibly debuff to opponents’ Creatures is useful to have in the Commander zone, and its stats and Flying ability mean that a win via Commander damage is well within the realms of possibility.

Maha, its Feathers Night is hard-hitting, difficult for opponents to remove, and can make one-sided board wipes much more possible, making it a real terror for other players to encounter in any Commander game.

#4: Muerra, Trash Tactician

WotC Mueraa rewards big-mana Gruul plays

Raccoons are Bloomburrow’s big-mana archetype, putting an exciting, aggressive Gruul spin on what is too often Simic territory.

Players can feel free to load up their decks with high-cost Creatures, as Muerra’s Expend abilities keep your life total topped up and trigger an impulse draw effect whenever you meet your mana-spending threshold each turn.

While there aren’t too many Raccoon Creatures in MTG, it’s worth fitting as many of them as you can into this Commander’s deck, as each of them will count as a mana dork, allowing you access to your big plays that much quicker.

#5: Ygra, Eater of All

WotC Convert everything to Food and grow in power with Ygra

Food tokens have been gaining some real traction among MTG players, thanks to a powerful showing in the Food and Fellowship Commander pre-con and strong support in both Wilds of Eldraine and Bloomburrow.

While they have yet to reach the ubiquity of fellow token type Treasure, Food tokens are on the rise, and their popularity is helped immensely by fun, powerful Commander designs like Ygra, Eater of All.

Ygra converts all other Creatures into food, giving it surprising synergy with certain Artifact support. Additionally, Ygra can grow into a huge threat surprisingly quickly, gaining in power whenever either your or your opponent’s stockpile of food is sacrificed.

#6: Vren, the Relentless

WotC MTG’s Rats are more relentless than ever

Rats are getting a well-deserved shakeup in Bloomburrow, gaining more viable Commanders outside of the powerful mono-black options they already have.

Vren, the Relentless is a Dimir Rat that can easily generate a large number of powerful tokens, that will continue to snowball in strength as more of your Rats enter the field.

Add in some graveyard hate and inherent protection in Ward 2, and Rats decks everywhere will be looking to find space for Vren at their head or in the 99.

#7: Zinnia, Valley’s Voice

WotC Build up tokens to go wide and tall with Zinnia

The pre-con Commander of Family Matters, Zinnia, Valley’s Voice makes full use of Bloomburrow’s Offspring mechanic to build both tall and wide, overrunning opponents and setting up a flying Commander damage win.

Thanks to granting all your cards Offspring, Zinnia set up some excellent additional trigger and repeating effects, all while consistently growing stronger in power as more 1/1s flood your side of the field.

Zinnia, Valley’s Voice is an intriguing new way to build Jeskai, showing that you don’t need to focus on Prowess and spell-slinging to play aggressively in these colors.

#8: Ms. Bumbleflower

WotC Fantastic card draw for group hug

The Commander of Bloomburrow’s Peace Offering pre-con, Ms. Bumbleflower shows that being nice doesn’t necessarily mean being a pushover.

This group hug-style Commander plays a political game, handing out card draws to opponents while accumulating value for her player through additional draws and +1/+1 counters.

It’s surprisingly easy to draw into your best options when playing this Commander, helped along by combos with cards like Psychic Possession

Ms. Bumbleflower can put you in the best position to snatch victory right out from under more aggressive decks.

#9: Kastral, the Windcreated

WotC Birds have a new best Commander with Kastral

A typal Commander that will revitalize Bird Creatures, giving modern-day Magic players a reason to learn why Flying has been feared for so long.

Without proper means of blocking, Kastral’s forces can soar right over opposing defenses to deal direct damage.

Kastral, the Windcrested is easily the best Commander around for Birds, providing board-wide buffs, casting or resurrecting for free, and even topping up your hand with cards when your Birds manage to deal damage to opponents.

#10: Gev, Scaled Scorch

WotC A small but mighty Rakdos option

This Rakdos Lizard may be cute, but he’s one hell of an aggressive Commander. Gev rewards swinging out as early as possible against as many opponents as you can, then casting your Creatures following combat.

The more opponents you’ve managed to deal damage to, the stronger your Creatures will arrive on the battlefield, allowing you to keep the ball rolling and attack again and again.

Of course, if you want to build a little more niche, relying on other Lizards allows Gev to deal direct burn damage without relying on combat, building up your forces in safety until you’re ready to start swinging.

