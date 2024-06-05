MTG Assassin’s Creed leak reveals all-powerful God card

The Capitoline Triad is an impressive new God card from MTG’s Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed set. The card has leaked early ahead of MTG’s official Assassin’s Creed reveals, and promises a huge power boost to decks using Historic cards.

Magic: The Gathering’s Modern Horizons 3 set was recently at the center of a series of leaks that turned out to be broadly reliable. However, as of yet, there is no official confirmation on the veracity of the Assassin’s Creed set leaks.

Additionally, the image quality is much lower for this card than for the majority of Modern Horizons 3’s leaks, raising further doubt. We’ll keep you updated on these leaks as Universes Beyond: Assassins Creed approaches its July 5th release date.

The Capitoline Triad is a God Artificer Creature card that can be cast for 10 mana of any color. While this would normally be hugely mana-intensive, The Capitoline Triad’s Those Who Came Before ability reduces the card’s casting cost by 1 for each Historic card in its controller’s grave.

Artificer cards usually synergize well with Artifacts, providing an easy way to considerably reduce this card’s cost. With proper graveyard set-up, it’s possible to cast this card completely for free!

While setting up a cheap 7/7 Creature certainly has its uses, The Capitoline Triad’s real power is its final effect. By exiling cards from your grave with a combined mana value of 30 or more, each of your Creatures will have a base power and toughness of 9/9 for the rest of the game. With such colossal power, it’s only a matter of time until opponents’ life totals are reduced to zero.

If combined with the classic Artificer game plan of pumping out Flying Thopter tokens, the Capitoline Triad will build you an unstoppable airforce capable of claiming victory in all but the edge cases.

Of note, if this leak turns out to be legit, this will be the first Creature in MTG to give out Emblems, a feat usually reserved for Planeswalker cards.

MTG’s crossover line has gone from strength to strength recently, with the success of Universes Beyond: Fallout serving as a worthy successor to the smash-hit Tales of Middle-earth. Now, it remains to be seen if Assassin’s Creed can follow on this streak, or if its Beyond Boosters and smaller set size will prove too large of an obstacle to overcome.