MTG Assassin’s Creed explained: Mechanics, Assassins, and returning favorites

Magic The Gathering’s Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed set is sure to be a killer crossover, thanks to exciting new MTG mechanics like Freerunning, fan-favorite character appearances, and high-value reprints.

MTG’s design team always puts in the work to faithfully adapt Universes Beyond properties, developing creative mechanics that do justice to the pop-culture worlds on display and their legions of fans.

Assassin’s Creed is the latest franchise to receive the Universes Beyond treatment, and games from all across Ubisoft’s storied franchise have been given a moment to shine.

We’ll break down some of the strongest elements of this Universes Beyond set, from stealthy gameplay mechanics to a roster of beloved Assassin’s Creed characters.

New and returning mechanics

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed brings the series’ stealth and action to the tabletop in equal measure, thanks to the new mechanic Freerunning, as well as returning mechanics Historic, Disguise, and Cloak.

With the set focusing strongly on these mechanics, MTG matches involving Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed will contain a strong element of trickery and surprise, rather than an outright clash of power.

Freerunning

Freerunning is a brand-new ability making its debut in Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed. This ability allows players to cast a spell for an alternative, cheaper cost if they deal damage to an opponent with a Commander or Assassin Creature on the same turn.

Freerunning incentivizes dealing damage at just the right time to flood the board with members of the Brotherhood.

Disguise and Cloak

Disguise and Cloak make a return from Murders at Karlov Manor, promising a familiar sense of skulduggery for anyone who fell for the charms of Magic’s murder mystery set.

These abilities allow players to set cards face-down and grant them protection via Ward 2. The cards can later be flipped face-up to catch opponents unawares and trigger a whole host of ETB effects.

Historic

Historic cards group together Legendary spells, Artifacts, and Sagas. Many cards in the set fall under this umbrella, from Pieces of Eden to fan-favorite Assassins.

Tying into the focus on Historic cards, this Universes Beyond set contains a cycle of Sagas, one for each color of mana. These Sagas represent key moments and stories from throughout the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

Sagas remain a beloved MTG card type, and tying them so strongly into Assassin’s Creed’s layered, ongoing story is sure to please fans.

All Assassin’s Creed characters in Universes Beyond

WOTC/Ubisoft

One of the biggest draws of Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed is the dozens of incredible characters from across the Assassin’s Creed series, ensuring that longtime fans and newcomers alike will be able to pick out their favorite before long.

From Altair to Eivor, each Assassin has been adapted skilfully into MTG card form, with their abilities serving as a perfect mechanical and thematic fit for their gameplay and personality.

For instance, players can take to the high seas with Edward Kenway, robbing opponents blind with Assassins, Pirates, and Vehicles.

Lead the Brotherhood by example with Ezio Auditore, casting Assassins for cheap with the new Freerunning skill and even win the game outright once opponents lives are low.

Breeze past unsuspecting opponents’ defenses and deal a lethal blow with the Assassin-turned-Templar Shay Cormac.

Many more iconic Assassins await within this set, alongside the series’ beloved modern-day supporting cast like Shaun and Rebecca, as well as historical figures such as Leonardo Da Vinci and Cleopatra.

All Assassin’s Creed characters joining MTG via this Universes Beyond set can be found below:

Adéwalé

Alexios

Altaïr Ibn-La’Ahad

Arbaaz Mir

Arno Dorian

Anne Bonny

Aya of Alexandria

Aveline de Grandpré

Basim Ibn Ashaq

Bayek of Siwa

Cleopatra

Desmond Miles

Edward Kenway

Eivor

Evie Frye

Ezio Auditore da Firenze

Jacob Frye

Havi

Haytham Kenway

Layla Hassan

Leonardo Da Vinci

Lydia Frye

Kassandra

Mary Read

Ratonhnhaké:ton

Rebecca Crane

Roshan

Shao Jun

Shaun Hastings

Shay Cormac

Sigurd

Sokrates

Surtr

The Capitoline Triad (Juno, Jupiter, and Minerva)

Thanks to MTG’s existing Assassin Creature type, as well as Thunder Junction’s Outlaws, these cards come with an in-built foundation of support, allowing players to start cooking up Assassin typal decks right away.

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed even contains the series’ most sought-after Artifacts, the Pieces of Eden left by the precursor Isu civilization. Collect these Artifacts and you’ll be able to wield their godlike power in any deck of your choosing.

Assassin’s Creed returning cards: A reprint renaissance

WotC

Alongside the set’s 80 new cards, Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed features key reprints that will make a perfect addition to a variety of decks. Each of these reprints features vibrant new art, situating the cards fully in the world of Assassin’s Creed.

From mana-cheap removal such as Go for the Throat and Murder that makes perfect sense in-theme to hugely valuable reprints like Sword of Feast and Famine and Cover of Darkness, this set is a treasure trove for MTG collectors and players looking to upgrade their decks with some of MTG’s deadliest spells.

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed will be released on July 5.