MTG Assassin’s Creed Eivor Commander casts Sagas for free

Eivor, Wolf-Kissed is a new Naya Commander launching in Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed. This card has great combat potential and further solidifies red, green, and white as the Saga color combo of choice.

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed has featured memorable characters from throughout Ubisoft’s landmark franchise, and the latest entry: Valhalla, is no different. This action-heavy Viking RPG is a far cry from Assassin’s Creed’s stealthy origins but represents a bold and beloved direction for the franchise nonetheless.

Eivor is the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and the character’s Norse roots and combat prowess are both represented well on this card.

Ubisoft/WotC

Eivor, Wolf-Kissed can be cast for 3 RGW. While this puts the card on the steeper side in terms of Commander cost, its 7/6 stats along with Trample and Haste make it a real threat as soon as it enters the field.

Rather than being a passive Commander, Eivor excels when swinging at opponents as often as possible. When the card deals combat damage to an opponent, its controller mills that many cards. Then, they can put a Saga or Land from among the milled cards onto the field for free.

It’s worth investing in some combat buffs for this card, as it only increases the variety of cards you have to choose from when milling.

While getting an extra Land onto the board each turn is useful, reliable ramp, casting a potentially high-cost Saga for free is the real draw here. Sagas have proven to be an incredibly popular card type since debuting in 2018’s Dominaria set, reoccurring in several premier sets since.

Sagas have had an exceptionally strong showing in Universes Beyond sets, helping to authentically translate the stories of complex franchises into fun, thematically appropriate card effects. Assassin’s Creed is no different, introducing several new sagas like The Revelations of Ezio for Eivor to help cast.