MTG Assassin’s Creed: All Pieces of Eden Artifacts revealed 

Assassin’s Creed wowed players right out of the gate with its story and gameplay, but it’s the series precursor civilization – The Isu – that caught a lot of fans’ attention.

The intriguing blend of Sci-fi and historical gameplay set the tone for the franchise going forward, and the Isu have remained a backbone of the series’ narrative.

One of the Isu’s greatest impacts on the world of Assassin’s Creed is the Pieces of Eden. These Artifacts may seem mystical, but their overwhelming, otherworldly power is just proof of the Isu’s incredible advancements in technology

Being such an important part of Assassin’s Creed, it was inevitable that the Pieces of Eden would show up in a big way in the series’ crossover with Magic: The Gathering. This set contains a variety of Artifact cards representing the Pieces of Eden, and we’ve collected them all right here.

Universes Beyond Assassin’s Creed: All Pieces of Eden cards

Apple of Eden, Isu Relic

Ubisoft/WotC

The Apple of Eden is highly coveted in Assassin’s Creed’s earliest entries, with original protagonist Desmond Miles wielding the Artifact to devastating effect within the walls of Abstergo.

The Apple’s MTG version is similarly powerful, invoking the control that this Artifact grants by allowing you to play your opponent’s hand.

For a cost of 4 generic mana and 4 life, the Apple of Eden allows you to look at and exile an opponent’s hand, playing any of those cards for the rest of the turn. While this can be an incredible boon, that opponent will draw an additional card for each of these initial cards played, and any that aren’t cast this turn will return to their hand in the end step.

Caduceus, Staff of Hermes

Ubisoft/WotC

A white-mana Equipment that brings to mind the classic lifegain card Serra Ascendant. Much like the Ascendant, Caduceus grants a Creature +5/+5 for as long as its controller’s life remains at 30 or higher. The Creature is also indestructible, cannot take damage, and gains lifeline, making for an incredibly difficult-to-remove beater that will boost your life total turn after turn.

Crystal Skull, Isu Spyglass

Ubisoft/WotC

Introduced in Assassin’s Creed’s beloved pirate entry Black Flag, the Crystal Skulls serve as recording, monitoring, and communication devices for the Isu.

This in-game purpose is translated well into MTG, with the Crystal Skull allowing you to take a peek at the top card of your library whenever you like and play it as long as it fits into the Historic category. The Crystal Skull also functions as a mana rock, granting an additional blue mana to its controller.

Excalibur, Sword of Eden

Ubisoft/WotC

An incredible combat booster that can be cast for free with the right Historic-based setup. Other Pieces of Eden may have more subtle uses, but Excalibur lives up to its legendary reputation by enabling even a flimsy Creature to attain great heights of power.

Mjölnir, Storm Hammer

Ubisoft/WotC

Assassin’s Creed’s Norse entry, Valhalla, is represented well in this Universes Beyond set. Alongside potential Commanders like Eivor, Mjölnir is a unique Artifact with a devastating effect that can both control the board and deal damage.

By tapping and stunning an opponent’s Creature, Mjölnir can take a huge threat out of combat for the foreseeable future, making other players think twice about blocking you in the first place. Other players will also be heavily punished for overextending, as Mjölnir will deal direct damage that scales depending on how many tapped Creatures an opponent controls.

Staff of Eden, Vault’s Key

Ubisoft/WotC

Classic Assassin’s Creed fans will remember this Artifact from series favorite Ezio’s showdown with the Pope. The Staff of Eden is a fantastic recursion and theft option in its MTG appearance, putting a Legendary permanent from any graveyard onto the field under your control.

The Staff then functions as a reliable source of card draw, which can fully restock your hand each turn if played in a deck that delights in taking opponents’ permanents for your own.

Sword of Light and Shadow

Ubisoft/WotC

Rather than being a wholly new card design, the Sword of Light and Shadow is an in-universe Assasin’s Creed reprint of an existing MTG card. Still, MTG players and Assassin’s Creed fans have little to complain about here, as the Mirran Sword cycle is comprised of some of the game’s best and most broadly useful pieces of equipment.

The Spear of Leonidas

Ubisoft/WotC

Hailing from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this Piece of Eden is irrevocably tied to the game’s Protagonist. As a result, while this card is perfectly fine on its own, it’s at its best when paired with Kassandra, Eagle-Bearer.

Packing a variety of potential abilities, the Spear of Leonidas is a great pick for red mana players who want some options in combat beyond simply hitting hard and fast.