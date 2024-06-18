MTG Artifact spikes over 300% thanks to Modern Horizons 3’s classic creature

Ashes of the Fallen has risen from a price of $3 to $13.30 as players are discovering how much the card boosts the Graveyard Overdrive deck’s performance.

Disa the Restless heads up the Graveyard Overdrive Commander pre-con, and her graveyard ability works perfectly with Ashes of the Fallen to make the most of the Lhurgoyf archetype.

Lhurgoyfs are an unusual Creature type that is nonetheless beloved by the MTG player base. Rather than the wide array of Magic’s monsters directly inspired by myth and fiction like Elves, Dragons, Zombies, and more, Lhurgoyfs are wholly unique to Magic.

Due to its sheer power, the most iconic Lhurgoyf, Tarmogoyf, was at one time Magic’s most sought-after card outside of the Power Nine.

It’s unusual then that Tarmogofy is absent from the Graveyard Overdrive deck, but its presence is felt through Disa creating Tarmogoyf tokens through combat.

Disa and Ashes of the Fallen bring Lhurgoyfs back into prominence through a fantastic, but limited, graveyard recursion effect. Whenever a Lhurgoyf card hits your grave from anywhere but the battlefield, Gisa can put it directly onto the battlefield without paying any additional cost.

The only drawback to this ability is that, despite their added support in the pre-con, Lhurgoyfs are still fairly limited in number within Magic. However, thanks to its specific timing, Ashes of the Fallen can be used to trigger Disa’s effect on any Creature that hits the grave from outside the battlefield.

The effect of Ashes caused your Creatures to count as Lhurgoyfs as soon as they are put into the grave, meaning that they will count for Disa’s effect and start swarming the field for free.

This isn’t the first time that Ashes of the Fallen has seen a sharp rise in price. The card’s only printing was in 2005’s Saviors of Kamigawa set.

The lack of reprints for Ashes of the Fallen, coupled with its wealth of potential graveyard synergies, makes this a card that is usually worth keeping an eye on.

