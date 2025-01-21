MTG Aetherdrift’s new Boros Commander makes Vehicles deadlier than ever

Kolodin, Triumph Caster is Magic: The Gathering Aetherdrift’s new Boros Commander, and the value he adds to Vehicle and Mount cards can’t be understated.

Magic: The Gathering throws players into a multiplanar death race in its upcoming Aetherdrift set. The first of many 2025 releases, this set will add a host of new cards and mechanics that fit its racing theme.

Chief among the new additions are a number of Vehicles as well as new Creatures, Enchantments, and Equipment that synergize with those Vehicles. If you’re looking to tie all this together and build a fun and thematic deck that embraces the set, we’ve got the Commander for you.

Kolodin, Triumph Caster is a new Boros Commander for MTG Aetherdrift that speeds up Vehicles and Mounts to an insane degree. Here’s how he can help you steamroll opponents.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Kolodin, Triumph Caster gives rise to the car crash archetype

With a low Mana cost of one red and one white; Kolodin can be ripped out of the Command Zone early and often. He has a better-than-average 2/3 stat line but Kolodin shines far more as an engine piece. No pun intended.

The real draw of this Boros Commander is his ability to supe up both Mounts and Vehicles. Not only does he give both types Haste allowing them to attack instantly, he also nullifies the pesky Crew cost of Vehicles and enhances Mounts by automatically Saddling them.

This allows you to take advantage of White’s suite of flying Vehicles like Aerial Surveyor and Dragonfly Suit for some fast attacks from hard-to-block hits. As for Red Vehicles, a surplus of Trample from sources like Gilded Assault Cart and Hoard Hauler means it doesn’t matter if your opponents can block.

Of course, with the release of MTG Aetherdrift comes a fleet of new Vehicles for Kolodin to take advantage of as well as plenty of cards that gain added bonuses for having those Vehicles on the field. However, there’s more this Commander can do to boost your chances of winning.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Now, Kolodin, Triumph Caster is part of an elite squad of competitors known as the Cloudspire Racing Team and their focus is sleek, high-tech Vehicles. If you’re willing to forgo a bit of flavor, you can add a plethora of new tools to his arsenal.

MTG Aetherdrift doesn’t just have racers in the Ghirapur Grand Prix competing in Vehicles, there are a tonne of racers trying to win via more organic means. Mounts and the Saddle mechanic make a big return in this set and Kolodin functions just as well with them.

Saddling Mounts for free and giving them Haste allows you to immediately take advantage of some handy on-attack abilities. Whether it’s Quilled Charger’s extra power and Menace or newcomer Bulwark Ox’s ability to stack your field with +1/+1 counters and protect Kolodin, there are more than enough reasons to add Mounts to your arsenal.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

With the right ingredients, a Commander deck helmed by Kolodin Triumph Caster could be an absolute menace. We’ll have to see what other tools become available for this Vehicle and Mount heavy archetype as more is revealed for MTG Aetherdrift.