MTG Aetherdrift’s Limited format earns its spot in the winner’s circle

Magic: The Gathering Aetherdrift is currently in pre-release and an early preview of its Limited format has fully converted us.

Magic: The Gathering is kicking off its 2025 release schedule with a high-stakes multiplanar death race in the form of Aetherdrift. This racing-themed set has a major focus on Artifacts and Vehicles and adds some great new mechanics to play into that.

Thanks to the teams at Wizards of the Coast and Plenty of Games, we got a chance to try out some Limited with Aetherdrift’s prerelease packs. A bit of miniature Commander gave us a good taste of the new Draft and Limited Archetypes and there’s some exciting stuff on offer.

The various color combos play surprisingly well against one another and the new mechanics are simple enough to grasp and offer some fun and thematic gameplay moments. Here’s how our first taste of MTG Aetherdrift’s Limited play went.

Wizards of the Coast Sharks, robots, insects; MTG Aetherdrift has it all.

MTG Aetherdrift embraces speed

For our first foray into the Ghirapur Grand Prix, we got ourselves into a group of four to try out a paired-down version of Commander that kept the life total to 20. I cracked my packs and was funneled into the White/Green Alacrian Quickbeasts archetype which focuses on a midrange playstyle that relies on Vehicles and Mounts. Perfect to come to grips with the new set.

My opponents had a varied mix with one running the Blue/Black Speed Demons, another honing in on the Red/Blue Keelhaulers, and the final player using the Red/White Cloudspire Racing Team.

Each of us got the chance to play into the new Start Your Engines and Speed Mechanics and the impact of these can’t be understated. Those of us who managed to get them online quickly enjoyed a dominant early game thanks to cards like Vinwxt, Verbose Host’s insane card draw, and Endrider Catalyzer’s surprising Red ramp.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

On my own side of the board, I was attempting to build up a sizable mana pool which Green excels at. This allowed me to play some big Creatures and powerful Sorceries to make them even scarier.

What surprised me with Aetherdrift’s Limited format was how empowering lower rarity cards seemed to be. A combination of Common cards like Guidelight Matrix allowing me to Saddle Mounts without sacrificing board presence, Alacrian Jaguar’s excellent mounted bonus, and the Bestow Greatness Instant’s major buff afforded me some big plays.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Unfortunately, my Voltron shenanigans made me a pretty big target following an unanswered swing for 10 direct damage and I was swiftly dog-piled. Luckily, MTG Aetherdrift’s Limited decks can be as much fun to watch as they are to play.

Highlights of the game included a measly 1/1 Marauding Mako becoming a 6/6 menace thanks to some well-timed cycling, Detention Chariot Turning into a disruptive juggernaut, and carefully engineered boardwipe from Winter, Cursed Rider’s new Exhaust ability to clinch the game.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

MTG Aetherdrift certainly lives up to its fast-paced theme as far as the Limited format is concerned. A few rounds of play also proved you can construct some pretty synergistic one-time decks with cards exclusively tied to the set.

If you’re looking to try out this format for yourself, participating Wizards Play Network stores will be hosting plenty of them once Aetherdrift launches in full on February 14, 2025.