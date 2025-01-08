MTG Aetherdrift: Release date, set details, more

Start your engines because Magic: The Gathering Aetherdrift is about to kick the TCG into overdrive. Here’s everything we know about the set including its release date, products, and more.

Magic: The Gathering has given us some fairly creative expansions in recent outings. From the adorable anthropomorphic animals of Bloomburrow to the 1980s slasher film-inspired Duskmourn: House of Horror.

The TCG’s 2025 release schedule looks to keep these fun and thematic sets going with the introduction of MTG Aetherdrift. Think Wacky Races with Goblins, Zombies, and Insects at the wheel and you’re in the ballpark of what to expect.

Below we’ve gathered all the info you need to know to tune up for MTG Aetherdrift properly.

Wizards of the Coast You better believe our swarm of bugs races faster than your goblin horde.

You can pull up to the starting line of MTG Aetherdrift on February 14, 2025. Following the launch of Innistrad Remastered in January, Aetherdrift marks the first Standard-legal set of the year.

For those looking to go digital, Aetherspark will release on MTG Arena on February 11, 2025. For those looking to jump the gun, you can also expect pre-release events to run between February 7, and February 13, 2025.

MTG Aetherdrift theme & mechanics

MTG Aetherdrift will follow legendary Planeswalker Chandra Nalaar as she takes on the Ghirapur Grand Prix. This is a multiplanar death race that takes participants through the realms of Amonkhet, Avishkar, and Muraganda.

Competitors come from all throughout the Omenpaths and each racer is hoping to take home the coveted Aetherspark. This hallowed artifact will theoretically give anyone who wields it the abilities of a planeswalker and those speeding through the Grand Prix will do anything to get their hands on it.

While Wizards of the Coast hasn’t done a full unveiling of MTG Aetherdrift, they have revealed some elements of the set’s gameplay. As befits its racing theme, Aetherdrift will have a big focus on Artifacts, especially the vehicles in which contestants race.

The small number of cards revealed so far show off numerous synergies with Artifacts and a return of the Crew mechanic. The set is fully draftable and the usual limited archetypes will be spread out across the traditional two-color combinations.

You can expect to see teams made up of Goblins, Insects, Zombies, and all manner of other creatures.

Wizards of the Coast Only the swiftest of racers will hoist the Aetherspark.

MTG Aetherdrift products

As 2025’s first full set, Aetherdrift comes with all the usual bells and whistles including a bunch of premium bundles to get your collection in gear. We’ve gathered up the key products of the set so you can plan your stint in the Ghirapur Grand Prix ahead of time.

Play & Collector Boosters

Like all recent MTG sets, Aetherdrift will feature both Play and Collector Boosters that you can crack open to build up your collection. These can be purchased as single packs or in Booster boxes but it should be noted that Aetherdrift’s Play Booster boxes have cut their contents down from 36 to 30 packs.

If you’re looking to hunt down the hyper-limited Serialized Aetherspark cards, you’ll want to focus your attention on Collector Boosters.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

MTG Aetherdrift Bundle

The Aetherdrift Bundle is a fantastic option for players looking to get serious about collecting and playing the set. You get nine Play Boosters, 40 Basic Lands in various treatments, some thematic accessories, and a box to store everything in.

As an added bonus you get an exclusive foil promo card which you can flex with in your deck.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

MTG Aetherdrift Finish Line Bundle

If the above Aetherdrift Bundle sounded appealing but you like things on the shiny side, the Finish Line Bundle is just for you. This one comes with six Play Boosters, two Collector Boosters, 20 Foil Land cards, three exclusive Extended Art cards, a special Spindown Life Counter, and a foil box to keep it all in.

The Collector Boosters are full of foil and alternative art cards and they also give you an increased chance of pulling the Serialized Aetherspark card.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

MTG Aetherdrift Commander Decks

MTG Aetherspark also sees the launch of two preconstructed Commander Decks for fans of the multiplayer format. Each one contains a ready-to-play 100-card Commander Deck, two foil Commander cards for a slight variation in playstyle, 10 double-sided tokens, and a Life Counter.

The Living Energy Commander Deck is a Red-Green-Blue deck headed up by Saheeli. It focuses on empowering your various Artifact cards, imbuing them with sentience, and swinging them at your opponents.

The Eternal Might Commander Deck offers a more subdued style facilitated by the color combo of White-Blue-Black. You’ll be burning through your own cards as a means to summon an army of Mummies featuring a tonne of cards from the plane of Amonkhet.

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

That’s everything we know so far about MTG’s upcoming Aetherdrift set for now. We’ll be sure to add more to this one as Wizards of the Coast rolls out prerelease information.

