Modern Horizons 3’s token maker is a must for any Landfall deck

Springheart Nantuko is a green mana Enchantment Creature launching as part of MTG Modern Horizons 3 that costs just 1G, making it a phenomenally cheap source of token Creatures.

Springheart Nantuko is the latest in a line of excellent Landfall support in Modern Horizons 3, such as The Necrobloom. This strategy has had quite the boost in this set, and players who like to combine big mana with triggered effects will have a field day when Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14.

When Springheart Nantuko is cast for its regular 1G cost, it enters the battlefield as a 1/1 Creature. Its Landfall effect creates a 1/1 green Insect Creature token whenever a Land enters the battlefield under your control, effectively replicating itself.

WotC

While building up a wall of 1/1s can be useful in the early game – as well as later when relying on chump blockers to tank opponents’ attacks – this card’s best use comes with the Bestow ability.

Springheart Nantuko can be cast with Bestow for the same cost as its regular mana value. Doing so Enchants another target Creature, granting it +1/+1. Then, whenever a Land enters the battlefield under your control, Springheart Nantuko’s token effect takes on an interesting new quality.

Instead of creating a vanilla 1/1 for free when enchanting another Creature you control, Springheart Nantuko allows you to pay a further 1G to create a token that is a copy of the enchanted Creature, replicating your most valuable Creature cards rather than humble 1/1.

MTG players have been quick to point out Springheart Nantuko’s power and low mana value. As said by Reddit commenter Cvnc: “Even if it’s unattached, this is the lowest mv Landfall token maker.”

Modern Horizons 3 continues its streak of innovative multi-type designs with Springheart Nantuko, which excels as an Enchantment but is no slouch as an early-game Creature either.