Modern Horizons 3’s Sage takes players back to Ravnica

Sage of the Maze is a new Green mana Creature from MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set that brings back a land type from Magic’s most beloved plane.

In terms of the game’s iconic worlds, Ravnica has established itself as the true center of modern-day MTG. While Dominaria has legions of fans thanks to it being the original Magic setting, and memorable planes like Innistrad and Zendikar frequently rank among the best settings in the game, Ravnica still stands apart.

The City of Guilds has found itself as an increasing focal point in MTG’s stories, though often that comes at the expense of what makes Ravnica special in the first place.

Article continues after ad

War of the Spark saw Ravnica as the staging ground for Bolas’ master plan, and 2024’s Murders at Karlov Manor had the plane as more of a backdrop for the set’s murder mystery.

With iconic Ravnican elements like the guilds taking a backseat in recent appearances, it’s refreshing to see Gate Lands get some exciting support thanks to Sage of the Maze.

Article continues after ad

WotC

For starters, Sage of the Maze works well as an early-mid game mana dork, costing 2G to come in and tapping for two mana in any color combination.

While both of these abilities are highly useful, it can be difficult for players to choose between them in the moment. Thankfully, with enough Gate synergy, the choice becomes much easier.

Article continues after ad

As well as Sage of the Maze’s second ability gaining in power the more Gates its controller has on the field, by tapping a single Gate Land, Sage of the Maze can untap, ready to use its abilities once more.

Through this, Sage of the Maze effectively doubles the mana output of your Gate Lands, while leaving the option open to convert your lands into hugely powerful Creatures that can easily swing for the win.

Thanks to its versatility, support for an obscure land type, and game-ending potential with the right set-up, Sage of the Maze is a worthy return to Ravnica for Modern Horizons 3 players.

Article continues after ad