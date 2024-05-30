Modern Horizons 3 Enchantment gives huge boost to Desert decks 

Desert Warfare is a new green mana Enchantment debuting in MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set, and it helps to boost an otherwise niche Land type into a place of real power.

While the Desert Land type hadn’t been relevant to MTG in years, Outlaws of Thunder Junction brought Deserts back with a bang. Thanks to that set’s overt focus on the Land type, as well as tons of new Desert deck support in the Desert Bloom pre-con, this card is finally getting the attention it deserves.

Desert Warfare can be cast for 3G, which is a small price to pay when considering the power it’s packing. This card returns any Desert Land its owner sacrifices, or puts into the graveyard, to the battlefield during their next end step.

Article continues after ad

WotC

Additionally, when you control five or more Deserts, this card creates a number of 1/1 token Creatures with Haste equal to the number of Deserts you control.

Article continues after ad

The Desert Bloom pre-con deck already thrived with its graveyard-based land strategy, making Desert Warfare an absolute must-have upgrade for players who picked up this pre-con.

This card functions so well in the deck that some MTG players feel that it should have launched as part of Desert Bloom, given the short span of time between Thunder Junction and Modern Horizons 3’s release.

The Desert Bloom deck’s face Commander, Yuma, Proud Protector functions especially well alongside this Enchantment. But classic Desert Commander Hazezon, Shaper of Sand also combos perfectly with Desert Warfare thanks to sharing an incredibly similar 1/1 generating ability.

Article continues after ad

MTG fans have been quick to realize that Desert Warfare is a true powerhouse in Desert-based decks. As said by one Reddit user: “This card is wild for Desert decks. Super easy land recursion and even if it doesn’t get you anything back right away if you have 5 deserts in play this immediately gets you 5 1/1s and just keeps scaling as the game goes on.”

Article continues after ad

Desert Warfare continues MTG’s Desert deck resurgence, giving the archetype a brand-new centerpiece once Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14.