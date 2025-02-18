Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy crossover set is one of the most anticipated expansions of all time. Here’s everything we know about it.

Magic: The Gathering drops new expansions at a relentless pace and this year is no exception. Aetherdrift only just got off the starting line and while the racing-themed set introduces a host of interesting new mechanics and Draft archetypes, players will always have their eyes on the horizon.

2025 has an absolutely packed release schedule but sitting at the top of the list in terms of hype is the long-awaited Final Fantasy crossover. The Universes Beyond set looks to introduce classic characters from the storied franchise into the realm of MTG.

Article continues after ad

We’ve gathered up all the details surrounding the MTG X Final Fantasy crossover including the release date, set details, and currently announced products.

Wizards of the Coast From Gran Pulse to Eorzea, expect this MTG crossover to explore your favorite Final Fantasy settings.

The MTG X Final Fantasy crossover set will launch on June 13, 2025. It’s a bit of a wait but at the very least, players can content themselves with the Tarkir: Dragonstorm set releasing in April.

Article continues after ad

MTG X Final Fantasy set details

As part of the Universes Beyond series, Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy joins the company of crossovers featuring Fallout and Assassin’s Creed to name a few. However, this new set marks a departure from previous entries in the TCG’s Universes Beyond.

Article continues after ad

Unlike previous entries in the series, Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy is the first Universes Beyond set to be Standard legal. As well as being accepted in organized play, the set is also fully draftable.

It will feature characters from all 16 numbered entries of the Final Fantasy Franchise. While the marketing for the set is yet to truly kick into gear, concepts for certain cards have already been unveiled.

Final Fantasy XIII protagonist Lightning, Army of One hasn’t received an official reveal beyond the name of the card. The same is true for Final Fantasy XIV’s Shadobringers villain Emet-Selch, Unsundered.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, we have finally gotten our first taste of Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy and how it will integrate into MTG’s multiplayer format.

Article continues after ad

MTG X Final Fantasy Commander decks

The team at Wizard’s of the Coast has unveiled four pre-constructed Commander decks for Final Fantasy’s foray into the Universes Beyond. Each 100-card deck is themed around a beloved game in the franchise and primarily features characters and scenarios from a specific entry in the wider Final Fantasy canon.

Article continues after ad

The Commander decks revealed for Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy are as follows:

Scions and Spellcraft

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

For the MMO lovers, Scions and Spellcraft is a Final Fantasy XIV-themed deck that places Y’shtola, Night’s Blessed in the Command zone. This Esper deck combines the card advantage afforded by Blue with the control offerings of White and Black.

The aim of Scion’s and Spellcraft is to gain advantage through the casting of non-creature spells with Y’shtola’s sorcerous proclivities making her the perfect face for the deck. Casting non-creature spells with a cost of three or more while Y’shtola is in play causes each of your opponents to lose two life while you gain two in return.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As an added bonus, if you manage to deal four direct damage to any opponent during your turn, you get to draw a card.

Revival Trance

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Fans of Final Fantasy VI are in for a treat with the thematically appropriate Revival Trance deck. Terra, Herald of Hope serves as the Commander of this Mardu deck that melds the milling and discard of Red/Black with the Graveyard-oriented playstyle of White/Black.

A focus on resurrecting creatures from your Graveyard fits well with Final Fantasy VI’s core theme of returning life to a dying world. Terra facilitates this by paying two mana to resurrect a creature with three or fewer power whenever she deals combat damage to a player.

Article continues after ad

She is forced to mill two cards at the beginning of every turn she’s out of the Command zone but that means you have a full Graveyard to pick from. Another payoff for the mill is that she gains flying, meaning it’s easier to trigger her resurrections.

Article continues after ad

Counter Blitz

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

Anyone who spent hours tearing up the Bltizball stadium in Final Fantasy X is sure to have their sights set on Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy’s Counter Blitz Commander deck. Helmed by protagonist Tidus, Yuna’s Guardian, this deck aims to pass various counters between your active creatures.

Article continues after ad

Bant is the perfect color combo for the deck given White/Green’s penchant for counter generation and Blue/Green’s tempo management. When active, Tidus allows you to move your counters between creatures and facilitates card draw for dealing direct damage.

The benefits of shaving your opponents’ life down are twofold as this also triggers proliferation meaning you get to double any existing counters on your creatures.

Limit Break

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

It wouldn’t be a Final Fantasy crossover without an homage to franchise darling Final Fantasy VII. To that end, the Limit Break deck simulates gearing up your party and taking the fight to your enemies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With a focus on equipment and raising your stats to a seven, Naya is the chosen color combo here. Red/White’s equipment-heavy archetype combined with the buffs usually afforded by Green spells should make playing to the win condition fairly easy.

Only Cloud. Ex-SOLDIER could be the Commander for a Final Fantasy VII deck and he gets a free upgrade on entering the fray. He also generates value through card draw provided you have a suite of geared-up creatures. The generation of Treasure Tokens should help with any pesky equip costs.

Article continues after ad

Wizards of the Coast/Dexerto

That’s everything we know about MTG’s Final Fantasy crossover so far but with its release getting closer by the day, we’ll be sure to update readers with emerging information. In the meantime, check out which videogame players think deserves the next Universes Beyond set.