Exclusive MTG Duskmourn card reveal: Exorcise

Magic: The Gathering’s Duskmourn: House of Horror set is creeping ever closer. To celebrate the upcoming release, we have an exclusive reveal for Exorcism; a new Sorcery for the spooky set.

Get ready to experience some major whiplash because Magic: The Gathering is about to abscond from the adorable anthropomorphic animal plane of Bloomburrow to the grotesque nightmare fuel of Duskmourn: House of Horror. We do of course mean that as a compliment.

MTG’s Duskmourn set serves as a love letter to the classic horror films of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and all the trappings are there. We’ve already been introduced to sadistic clowns, horrific moth demons, and heroic Planeswalkers to keep them in check.

Now, the team at Dexerto has our own card to reveal for Duskmourn with some great potential for all phases of the game. Exorcism is a brand-new Sorcery coming to Duskmourn and if the name wasn’t enough to tip you off, it fits right in with the horror theme.

Wizards of the Coast

Exorcism functions as a solid removal option in the early game thanks to its low cost of 1W and its ability to take out Artifacts and Enchantments your opponent is using to buff their initial drops. In the mid-to-late game, having the option to take out creatures with a power of four or greater means you can remove bigger threats.

While the creature removal isn’t as all-encompassing as Bloomburrow’s Fell, the added versatility of Artifact and Enchantment hate makes up for it. With all these options, Exorcism should have no problems finding its way into constructed or Commander decks when Duskmourn becomes legal. It’s also a solid pickup in draft and sealed formats for players running White.

Along with the cheap removal that Exorcism affords, the card also features stellar artwork from longtime MTG collaborator Dominik Mayer. Those familiar with Mayer’s work on cards like Drivnod, Carnage Dominus or Curse of Hospitality will know he’s in his element with the Duskmourn set. Here’s a better look at the card art:

Wizards of the Coast/Dominik Mayer

Magic: The Gathering Duskmourn: House of Horrors will launch on September 27, 2024 right in time for spooky season.

If you’re as eager to step into the gruesome world of Duskmourn as we are, you can find plenty of prerelease events at participating Wizards Play Network stores.