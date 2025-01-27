Exclusive MTG Aetherdrift card preview: Spire Mechcycle

One of these Aetherdrift Commanders may even help you hoist the Aetherspark.

Magic: The Gathering Aetherdrift is right around the corner and to celebrate, we’ve got an exclusive preview for one of the set’s new additions; Spire Mechcycle.

Magic: The Gathering is well known for its rapid release cycle and 2025 kicks off with the upcoming Aetherdrift set. This fast-paced thrill ride introduces new mechanics, new Commanders, and even some changes to Arena.

Wizards of the Coast have gone all in on flavor for this racing-themed set as planeswalkers get ready to take part in the Ghirapur Grand Prix. As one would expect, vehicles play a major role in this adrenaline-fuelled death race and we’ve got a brand-new one to show off.

Our exclusive MTG Aetherdrift preview will unveil a sleek-looking ride known as Spire Mechcycle. And to sweeten the pot, we’ve also got a sneak peek at its Borderless Revved Up art treatment for serious collectors.

Wizards of the Coast/Adam Volker/Neo.G

MTG Aetherdrift’s Spire Mechcycle fits right into this flavor-heavy set

Spire Mechcycle is a mono-red Artifact Vehicle with a mana cost of four colorless and one red. It might seem a little pricy for the color’s usual aggro playstyle but its unique abilities make it a great top-end threat as you head up your curve.

As an Artifact Vehicle, you can Crew Spire Mechcycle with a two-power Creature in order to take advantage of its 5/4 stat spread, and thanks to its Haste keyword, you can do so immediately with the right setup. If you’re really struggling, you can take advantage of the new Exhaust mechanic for a powerful single-use cantrip.

This card’s Exhaust allows you to forgo the Crew cost entirely and instantly give it the Creature tag as well as adding a +1/+1 counter for each Mount and/or Vehicle you control. This adds a tonne of utility as you can leave your other attackers open or cast Spire Mechcycle with an empty field and still get a hefty shot in.

It certainly has its place in Standard and Limited formats and will likely benefit from the truckload of Vehicle and Artifact synergies being introduced in Aetherdrift. However, where we think the card will truly shine is in a Kolodin, Triumph Caster Commander Deck thanks to his ability to ignore Crew costs and save your Exhaust ability for more opportune moments.

Kolodin is even pictured piloting the Spire Mechcycle in the card’s brilliant artwork from MTG mainstay Adam Volker. The card’s Borderless Revved Up treatment was handled by newcomer Neo.G who made their debut with Duskmourn’s Paranormal Framed Hedge Shredder.

Wizards of the Coast/Adam Volker

If this preview has gotten you as excited for MTG Aetherdrift as we are, you can step up to the starting line early with pre-release events beginning on February 7, 2025, in participating WPN stores.

The full set launches on February 14, 2025, which will give players complete access to a treasure trove of new cards just like Spire Mechcycle.