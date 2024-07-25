Wizards of the Coast & Dark Horse team up for D&D and MTG comics

Dark Horse will publish a line of comics, graphic novels, and art books for D&D and Magic: The Gathering in 2025, thanks to its new deal with Wizards of the Coast.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, and Wizards of the Coast has spent all year celebrating the milestone. In addition to releasing a couple of novels, the company has announced several new D&D books, a ton of merch items, and minis.

During SDCC 2024, fans were treated to even more exciting news, as Wizards of the Coast will join forces with Dark Horse on a lineup filled with art books, comics, and more for D&D and Magic: The Gathering.

The officially licensed publishing line will expand the worlds of both properties in original stories told through comic series and graphic novels. Neither company has announced which writers and artists will comprise the creative teams.

It’s also unclear how many books will fit into the lineup. But while the specifics remain scant, Dark Horse plans to publish its first series in Summer 2025.

In a statement, Jackie Jones, MTG’s VP of Creative, teased that “each series will feature epic, high-stakes stories across Magic’s visually stunning, diverse multiverse, told through the eyes of our most iconic, complex, and compelling heroes and anti-heroes…”

D&D’s VP of Franchise and Product, Jess Lanzillo, said of the comics, “With D&D’s vast, imaginative realms and 50 years of thrilling adventure as their canvas, I’m excited to see what will unfold. This collaboration feels like the start of something truly special.”

This is far from the first time that Dark Horse has collaborated with Wizards of the Coast. In the late 1990s, the two released the Gerrard’s Quest tie-in comics for Magic: The Gathering.

A four-issue miniseries combining the worlds of D&D and Stranger Things also debuted in November 2020 from Dark Horse and IDW.