Classic MTG Rat card gets huge price boost thanks to Bloomburrow Commanders 

MTG’s Bloomburrow set has been a smashing success and the popularity of its multiple Rat Commanders is causing a price spike for a classic piece of archetype support.

Bloomburrow has provided some significant support for many animal-themed archetypes in Magic, with players falling in love with the set’s take on Bats, Lizards, Frogs, and more.

Rats have always been a popular Creature type in Magic: The Gathering, if occasionally underrepresented in colors other than black. Now, with Bloomburrow bringing multiple powerful Rat Commanders to the table, the price of support cards for the archetype is climbing up.

Article continues after ad

Plague of Vermin is a rat-themed Sorcery that has seen a particular jump in price thanks to Bloomburrow and its Rat Commanders Wick, the Whorled Mind, and Vren, the Relentless.

These Commanders grant Rats access to a broader color identity than what was afforded by previous staple mono-black Commanders Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm and Karumonix, the Rat King, allowing the inclusion of excellent archetype support like Song of Totentanz.

Article continues after ad

WotC Plague of Vermin is a classic Sorcery from Shadowmoor

From a starting average of $16 at the end of July, Plague of Vermin has swiftly risen to an average of £23.15, with many copies selling for over $30 at TCGplayer. The card’s foil variant is even pricier, sitting comfortably around $45.

Article continues after ad

Get Plague of Vermin at TCGPlayer

While Plague of Vermin’s mana value of 6B can make it prohibitively expensive, this card’s ability to churn out a whole board full of Rats in just a moment is unparalleled. By paying any amount of life, you can create that many 1/1 Rat Creature tokens.

While your opponents get to follow this up with the chance to create their own Rats, it’s a very slim chance that they’ll benefit from this card nearly as much as your own deck full of typal synergies.

Article continues after ad

With the much-anticipated return to the plane of Lorwyn finally coming in 2025, it’s only right that this classic piece of Shadowmoor support should gain a boost in price and popularity.