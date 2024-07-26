Bloomburrow likely for second set as MTG Lead Designer discusses a return

Magic: The Gathering’s Lead Designer is already discussing what a return to the plane of Bloomburrow could look like before the first set has even hit shelves.

Bloomburrow has built up an astounding level of early buzz, with both new players and long-term fans being hugely excited about this animal-only fantasy plane.

Now, players hoping that Bloomburrow won’t just be a one-and-done plane have reason to celebrate, as MTG’s Lead Designer Mark Rosewater has been discussing what changes fans might see in a second visit to this vibrant world.

On Rosewater’s blog, the Lead Designer created a poll, asking fans what they would like to see on a return trip to the plane, whether it be wholly new animal factions, all the existing archetypes, or a mixture of the two.

The poll attracted a large amount of engagement from the player base, totaling 1795 votes at the time of closing. With the final votes overwhelmingly favoring a mix of the old and the new, it seems as though Bloomburrow has both strong foundations and room to expand into further stories and fresh card designs.

Even beyond engaging with the fans, Roseater himself has been optimistic about Bloomburrow’s chance at receiving future sets, predicting that it will fall on the lower end of the Rabiah Scale (Rosewater’s own method of determining how likely a plane is to return.)

It’s been quite some time since early reception to a Magic: The Gathering set has been this positive. Outlaws of Thunder Junction did very well, but some fans were disappointed in its tone and felt as though the Wild West elements overshadowed the villain team-up that was intended as the heart of the set.

Magic’s genre experiments have had varying degrees of success, with Murders at Karlov Manor flopping and Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty being beloved by almost the entire fanbase.

Regardless of what you think of MTG exploring new types of stories, Bloomburrow proves that players have been hungry to return to some classic Fantasy trappings. Hopefully, this is a plane that players can return to time and again as Magic continues to evolve and develop new settings.

