Bloomburrow Enchantment gives killer copies to MTG token decks  

Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow has no shortage of excellent Creature cards with Commander potential, but Enchantments like Echoing Assault are proving to be a crucial, exciting part of the set too.

Echoing Assault is an Enchantment that can be cast for 4R, putting it on the pricier side. This mana cost is well worth it, however, as Echoing Assault drastically improves the performance of your token Creatures.

As with many red Enchantments, this card concerns itself with boosting the combat effectiveness of your Creatures, imbuing them with useful evasion, and drawing on a modified version of Bloomburrow’s Offspring ability.

WotC MTG Bloomburrow’s Echoing Assault buffs Creature tokens

For starters, this card comes with a blanket buff to Creature tokens you control, granting all of them Menace.

While evasive abilities like Trample are often preferred for their reliable ability to deal damage over opponents’ blockers, The effectiveness of Commanders like Urza, Chief Artificer goes to show that Menace on Creature tokens cannot be overlooked.

One of the best mechanics to debut in Bloomburrow is Offspring, allowing players to spawn an additional 1/1 version of a Creature at the time of casting, retaining all of its abilities. While Offspring is primarily useful for doubling up on abilities, draft factions like Rabbitfolk prove that Bloomburrow gives many options for swarming the board with your tokens and using them for raw damage.

Echoing Assault maximises this combat capability, while also making temporary Offspring-style copies on its own. This card incentivizes playing aggressively and swinging at multiple opponents.

For each opponent you attack on a given turn, you can create a 1/1 copy of a non-token Creature that is attacking that player. These tokens come in tapped and attacking and are sacrificed in the next end step.

While this ability can help build up your total damage dealt each turn, it’s especially effective as a method of duplicating Creatures with ETB, attack, or damage triggers, giving you plenty of options to play with.

Bloomburrow’s Offspring ability shows that the team at Wizards is putting a lot of thought into Creature token mechanics, and cards like Echoing Assault will be difficult to master but well worth the effort.