Best Innistrad cards: What to look out for in MTG Innistrad Remastered

Innistrad is one of Magic: The Gathering’s most popular planes for a reason, seeing multiple sets packed full of powerful, suitably spooky designs. Innistrad Remastered could make players extremely happy by reprinting any of these fan-favorite cards.

With Innistrad Remastered launching in January 2025, the set’s early spoilers have already given MTG players a small glimpse of the powerful, highly requested reprints in-store.

Remastered sets are usually comprised of cards that are closely associated with their chosen plane, but Innistrad Remastered has already broken that rule with the Mirrodin card Mass Hysteria, leaving the door open for all sorts of interesting inclusions

Below, we’ve listed 10 of the best cards to feature in Magic’s previous visits to the plane of Innistrad, as well as one on-theme wildcard that we think deserves inclusion in Innistrad Remastered.

If you like the look of these cards, we advise holding off until Innistrad Remastered launches on January 24, as they just might see a reprint in the set.

1. Avacyn, Angel of Hope

WotC

While Giada, Font of Hope usually take up the top spot for mono-white Angel Commanders these days, Avacyn would have a much better claim to the throne if it weren’t for her excessive cost, often requiring players to shell out $30 or more for a copy.

Few Innistrad cards are in as high demand as the Angel of Hope, especially with the ever-increasing popularity of Commander, making it the most sought-after Avacyn Restored inclusion on this list.

This card may not be a game-ender on its own, but a combination of its high mana cost, in-world importance, and board-wide protection is sure to make a splash as soon as it hits the table.

2. Craterhoof Behemoth

WOTC

An infamous game-ender, Craterhoof Behemoth converts even a weak board into a terrifying, trampling threat. Adding a potentially massive power boost and pseudo-evasion to each creature you control makes Craterhoof difficult to get around once it hits the field.

Craterhoof Behemoth has become such a broad mono-green mainstay that it’s easy to forget that this card debuted on Innistrad, first appearing in Avacyn Restored.

Bringing Craterhoof to a larger number of tables might be controversial among longtime players, but it would be a fitting reminder that Innistrad isn’t just known for its worldbuilding flavor, but for some enduringly powerful designs too.

3. Exquisite Blood

WOTC

The quintessential Vampire Enchantment, Exquisite Blood converts life drain into life gain, easily going infinite in conjunction with combo pieces like Sanguine Bond or Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose.

First debuting in Avacyn Restored, Exquisite Blood saw a much-needed reprint in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan’s Blood Rites Commander deck. Still, the card’s popularity has caused its price to remain prohibitively high for many players.

Vampires remain a hugely popular MTG archetype. Edgar Markov’s reprinting will likely lead to a surge of new Vampire Commander decks, making now a great time for Exquisite Blood to become more widely available.

4. Parallel Lives

WOTC

Making its first appearance in 2011’s original Innistrad set, Parallel Lives has become an indispensable part of token deck toolkits.

Doubling up on creature tokens is undoubtedly the main attraction here, enabling players to field an overwhelming force much more quickly than usual.

However, with food tokens becoming more widely used thanks to Wilds of Eldraine and the Food and Fellowship Commander deck, Parallel Lives should be reprinted to allow green players more power and flexibility in their strategies.

5. Balefire Dragon

WOTC

A towering inferno that not only deals huge chunks of flying damage to opponents’ life totals, it also roasts all their creatures in one fell swoop.

This card is ready to wipe out opposing players as soon as it hits the field, but if its power can be boosted, its wide-ranging removal effect will get all the stronger.

Balefire Dragon may be an expensive cast at seven mana, but it’s more than worth it as a one-side board wipe on legs for all but the hardiest of opposing creatures.

6. Wrenn and Seven

WOTC

Midnight Hunt and Crimson Vow may be the most recent trip MTG players have taken to Innistrad – barring the Phyrexian Invasion – but this potent Planeswalker deserves a spot in Innistrad Remastered alongside older returning favorites.

Wrenn and Seven is an exceptional ramp tool, scooping up land cards from your deck and then placing them directly on the field. If that’s not enough, this Planeswalker’s token creature can become hugely powerful extremely quickly in any land-focused deck.

With The Meathook Massacre already confirmed for inclusion in Innistrad Remastered, this additional Midnight Hunt card making a return would make a lot of landfall players extremely happy.

7. Triskaidekaphile

WOTC

This card’s effect may seem unusual at first glance, but it is well worth a spot in Innistrad Remastered due to its sheer uniqueness.

Playing into Innistrad’s horror atmosphere, Triskaidekaphile flips the script on the usually-unlucky number 13, allowing players who have managed to amass 13 cards in their hand to win the game outright.

The card Triskaidekaphobia – which causes players on exactly 13 life to lose the game – is already confirmed for an Innistrad Remastered reprint, and it would be a real shame if its blue mana counterpart were passed over.

8. Bloodline Keeper / Lord of Lineage

WOTC

A mono-black Vampire card providing substantial support to the archetype, Bloodline Keeper / Lord of Lineage is also a standout example of one of Innistrad’s key mechanics: transforming double-faced cards.

In its Bloodline Keeper form, this card can increase your board presence by tapping to add additional flying Vampires.

Once enough Vampires are on your side of the field, Bloodline Keeper can be easily transformed, providing a power boost that can see you run away with the game. With straightforward abilities, this card makes a great foundation for any Vampire deck.

9. The Gitrog Monster

WOTC

One of Innistrad’s most memorable monstrosities, The Gitrog Monster has recently appeared in different forms during both March of the Machine and Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

While these new Gitrog cards have their own strengths, it’s hard to top the original in power. The Gitrog Monster restocks your hand, is a key component of any land-based deck including Golgari colors, and is a hefty 6/6 with deathtouch to boot.

The Gitrog Monster has made a name for itself as both a Commander and a standout landfall engine piece, and more players should hopefully encounter this terrifying toad once Innistrad Remastered launches

10. Geist of Saint Traft

WOTC

A standout Azorius pick, Geist of Saint Traft does justice by Innistrad’s Spirit cards, packing both flavor and reliable power.

While hexproof has been mostly phased out of modern MTG in favor of ward, the ability’s struggles make a case for Hexproof’s return.

Thanks to its inherent protection, Geist of Saint Traft is a great investment for just three mana, being tricky to remove and adding a hard-to-block threat to the table each turn.

Bonus: Peer into the Abyss

WOTC

Peer into the Abyss debuted in Magic’s Core Set 2021, but you’d be forgiven for assuming that this nightmare first made an appearance in an Innistrad set.

Haunting design aside, Peer into the Abyss has made great waves in Commander thanks to its versatility and impact. Serving as a risky draw engine, a mill tool, or a way to slice opponents’ life totals in half, this card has a myriad of uses.

While it would be extremely difficult to top the mind-bending original art, it would be a real treat for Magic fans to see Peer into the Abyss re-imagined as an Innistrad card, thanks to all the different genres of horror it could invoke.

