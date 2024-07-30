Best Enchantments in MTG Bloomburrow 

Bloomburrow comes with a wide variety of powerful and innovative MTG Enchantments, from new takes on classes to classic designs.

MTG’s Bloomburrow is an exceptionally popular set, bringing new and old players alike along on a fantastical adventure in the heart of an animal-only world.

It isn’t just Commanders and other viable Creatures that can be found in Bloomburrow boosters. Instants, Sorceries, Artifacts, and more all get a good showing on this fantasy plane.

Article continues after ad

Bloomburrow comes with a good showing for Enchantments, and players fond of this card type will find many new cards to love in this set, as well as exceptional support like the pre-con alternate Commander Wildsear, Scouring Maw.

We’ve rounded up the best new Enchantments appearing in Bloomburrow, so if you see any of these when opening a booster pack, be sure to find the right home for it in your collection.

Best Enchantment cards in MTG’s Bloomburrow set

#1: Caretaker’s Talent

WotC

An absolute must for token decks, each of Caretaker’s Talent’s steps contribute hugely to this archetype’s game plan. These abilities are small but mighty, being much more significant than they initially appear.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This card increases the rate of your token production, allowing you to take an early lead over opponents by copying the best card on your board. Its final step is also a significant power boost to the variety of decks that can make 1/1 tokens extremely quickly.

Perhaps the biggest point in Caretaker’s Talent’s favor is that its first ability is so impactful. White mana has often lagged behind other colors in card draw, and Caretaker’s Talent provides a reliable way to keep your hand topped up.

Article continues after ad

Get Caretaker’s Talent at TCGPlayer

#2: Innkeeper’s Talent

WotC

Innkeeper’s talent continues the standout performance of Bloomburrow’s Class Enchantments, providing a package of everything you need to soup up +1/+1 counter decks.

This card’s first step provides a reliable buff to a Creature of your choice each turn, and its second is a cheap, wide-ranging protection effect that +1/+1 players will find surprisingly useful.

Article continues after ad

If you invest enough mana into Innkeeper’s talent, its final ability echoes the effect of the sought-after Enchantment Branching Evolution, powering up its inherent buffing capabilities in the bargain.

Article continues after ad

Get Innkeeper’s Talent at TCGPlayer

#3: Stormchaser’s Talent

WotC

The final Class Enchantment to appear on this list is a real boon for Spellslingers, making good use of the Prowess ability to add some extra force to your board.

Spellslinging decks – like Bloomburrow’s Otters – often struggle with board presence compared to other archetypes, instead controlling the field through the considered use of Instants and Sorceries.

Stormchaser’s talent generates a 1/1 with Prowess when it hits the field, which will grow into a much more dangerous threat as you cast spells.

Article continues after ad

The Enchantment’s second step fetches your best Instant or Sorcery back from the grave, and its final ability is a supercharged variant of its first. This ultimate ability gives you a 1/1 with Prowess each and every time you cast a spell, enabling you to quickly swarm opponents with a hard-hitting combo of magic and Creatures.

Article continues after ad

Find Stormchaser’s Talent at TCGPlayer

#4: Communal Brewing

WotC

Communal Brewing is a unique combat Enchantment that builds on Bloomburrow’s Gift mechanic, promising a boost to your opponents that can easily backfire on them and allow you to field hugely powerful counter-enhanced beaters.

Article continues after ad

If multiple opponents are foolhardy enough to choose a short-term card draw gain, you can be in for a huge amount of long-term value. Green decks have little problem fielding a full board of Creatures,

Bloomburrow’s Offspring mechanic is a reliable way to double up on card abilities via token production. However, with Communal Brewing active, Offspring can significantly increase your board’s value in combat, too.

Get Communal Brewing at TCGPlayer

#5: Hoarder’s Overflow

WotC

Putting Bloomburrow’s new Expend mechanic to the test, Hoarder’s Overflow is a unique draw card that rewards careful planning and investment throughout the game.

Article continues after ad

Reliably fulfilling the conditions of Expend 4 will be a cinch in Bloomburrow’s big-mana Gruul strategy, and is easy enough to achieve in Commander as you progress towards the late game.

Article continues after ad

By stockpiling your stash counters and sacrificing Hoarder’s Overflow at the right moment, you can totally refill an expended hand or dig for your best options before bringing the game to a close.

Find Hoarder’s Overflow at TCGplayer

In addition to Enchantments, Bloomburrow comes with excellent new Creature designs to build around. There are many excellent new Commanders debuting in this set and if the Imagine: Courageous Critters theme appeals to you, you’ll want to check out the most unbelievable transformation in this set.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.