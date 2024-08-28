Baldur’s Gate 3 MTG sets sell out as Wizards refuse to change Secret Lair model

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans looking to rep their favorite RPG in Magic: The Gathering are out of luck, as Secret Lairs focusing on the game’s companions were snapped up right away.

As part of Dungeons & Dragons’ 50th anniversary celebrations, the D&D and MTG branches of Wizards of the Coast are crossing over, with five unique Secret Lair sets having been announced.

Several of these Secret Lairs focus on iconic elements of D&D, spotlighting classic pieces of art and giving the legendary Beholder monsters their due.

However, for many fans, the real draw of these Secret Lairs is the spotlight being given to Baldur’s Gate 3. Over a year following its initial release, BG3 still reigns supreme as one of the best RPGs ever made and a true highlight of modern D&D.

It’s unsurprising then that, while other sets in the D&D 50th anniversary superdrop are still available for purchase, the Secret Lairs showcasing beloved BG3 companions Karlach and Astarion sold out within hours of going on sale.

WotC/Larian Studios

While BG3 fans with even a passing interest in Magic with be disappointed, the warning signs of this set selling out were loud and clear as soon as it was announced. Secret Lair’s switch to the limited-run model from print-to-order has caused many such issues in 2024 alone.

While the Astarion and Karlach sets didn’t sell out quite as quickly as the record-breaking Monty Python Secret Lair, this is still a continuation of a disheartening trend stretching back to Secret Lair Commander Deck: Raining Cats and Dogs.

While the Magic fanbase has been transparent in their dissatisfaction with the change to the Secret Lair, players hoping that Wizards and Hasbro might backtrack on the decision will be sorely disappointed.

As part of the 50th Anniversary Secret Lair announcement, Wizards stated that they would be removing the “timer” on Secret Lair sales events, eliminating hard ending dates. While this might slightly help to reduce the FOMO factor, the change is unlikely to prevent hotly-anticipated Secret Lairs from selling out within hours.

The admission that “the new limited print model itself isn’t changing” will be a bitter pill to swallow for many fans, and right now the only way to guarantee your access to a Secret Lair is to be highly alert and ready on launch day.