Baldur’s Gate 3 and Assassin’s Creed cause overlooked MTG card to spike 500%

A gigantic MTG price spike has occurred thanks to an unexpected combination of video game fandoms and MTG crossovers: Baldur’s Gate 3 and Assassin’s Creed.

Edward Kenway is one of the two breakout Commanders from Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed. Alongside the Assassin archetype-boosting Ezio Auditore da Firenze, Edward Kenway has become exceptionally popular due to providing a powerful new Commander option for Pirate decks.

While the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate set was released during the enduringly popular Baldur’s Gate 3’s Early Access Period, cards from the set have increasingly caught players’ attention following the game’s full release.

Alongside companion characters like Lae’zel and Karlach, many elements important to the world and story of Baldur’s Gate 3 are present in this MTG set, including the Illithid’s Nautiloid ship.

The Nautiloid Ship is currently receiving a huge boost in price, as MTG fans have discovered that the card pairs perfectly with Kenway’s Vehicle strategies. From an initial price of around $2 Nautiloid Ship has shot up to a market price of $12.29 at TCGPlayer.

WotC Edward Kenway can captain the Nautiloid and ransack opponents’ graves

Edward Kenway excels at turning opponents’ resources against them, stealing and playing their cards as a true pirate should. Nautiloid Ship enhances this playstyle, exiling cards from an opponent’s graveyard and playing them every time it deals damage, an easy feat as the vehicle comes equipped with Flying.

While Pirates absolutely have their fans among MTG players – recently receiving a Commander pre-con in the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set – this Creature type lacks cohesion. Kenway’s bevy of powerful effects has players getting their hopes up and crafting Pirate decks with this Commander as their backbone.

Is Edward Kenway the secret sauce needed for Pirates to finally become a strong, viable archetype? At the very least, this Commander offers rapid treasure generation and a fun theft-based playstyle.

Pairing Kenway with the Nautiloid Ship is an image that is sure to make fans of both franchises very happy, and the deck practically begs for the inclusion of MTG’s fearsome Illithid Pirate, Captain N’ghathrod.

