Assassin’s Creed’s humble Smoke Bomb is stealing the show in MTG

Alongside the wealth of powerful new Assassin Creatures dropping in Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed, the set is providing players with a highly useful selection of new Artifacts like Smoke Bomb.

One of the Assassin’s Creed series’ core elements is the Pieces of Eden. These objects may seem mystical at first, but they are technological Artifacts of immense power that hail from the precursor Isu civilization.

Artifacts play a large part in Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed as a result of the Pieces of Eden. But alongside these ancient Artifacts come humble, but no less handy, pieces of gear.

An Assassin’s work is made that much easier by the tools they carry, from the iconic Hidden Blade to stealth tools like the Hunter’s Bow and Smoke Bomb. It’s the latter that we’re covering today, and this Artifact is proving to be one of the most exciting cards in the whole set thanks to its versatility.

Ubisoft/WotC

Smoke Bomb is an Artifact that can be cast for three generic mana. This Artifact comes with Flash, meaning it can be played at any time you’d be able to cast an Instant, befitting the item’s sudden-use nature.

Smoke Bomb grants all Creatures Shroud for as long as it remains on the battlefield. While Shroud is active, these Creatures cannot be targeted by any player, including their controller.

This powerful defensive technique utterly shuts down targeting for any Creature on the board, preventing reliable sources of removal from panning out.

After being cast, Smoke Bomb is sacrificed by its owner in their upkeep. When this happens, a Creature that they control cannot be blocked for the rest of the turn.

With proper planning, Smoke Bomb can work as an excellent shield against targeting, as well as a burst of unblockable damage that can easily tip a game in its controller’s favor.

Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed is launching on July 5. Despite some early misgivings around the set’s Beyond Boosters, this is shaping up to be a Universes Beyond release worth keeping an eye on.