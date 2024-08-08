All upcoming Magic: The Gathering releases  

Magic: The Gathering’s release calendar is packed with sets and decks, crossovers and original worlds, and products for new players and old alike.

With Wizards of the Coast having given MTG fans an early look at 2024’s entire release calendar, as well as hints of what’s to come in 2025 and 2026, the roadmap for the world’s oldest TCG is stacked full to bursting.

With surprise sets like Mystery Booster 2, as well as new Universes Beyond crossover cropping up all the time, so be sure to check back and we’ll keep you updated on the future of Magic: The Gathering.

MTG upcoming releases: 2024

WotC

Duskmourn: House of Horror – September 27 2024

While the plane of Innistrad may have Gothic and Lovecraftian horror locked down, Duskmourn is an attempt to explore more modern spooks and scares.

Analog horror is a particular touchstone here, but this malevolent plane-wide haunted house contains everything from 80s-style slashers to glitching static specters.

Duskmourn is 2024’s final premier MTG set and will see the return of several fan-favorite Planeswalkers like The Wanderer and Tyvar Kell, alongside its brand-new nightmarish domain.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations – November 15 2024

Crafted as a starting point for new players, while packing enough reprints and powerful new cards to appeal to entrenched fans, MTG Foundations will form the backbone of Standard until 2029 at the earliest.

Wizards of the Coast have been making strides in revitalizing the Standard environment outside of MTG Arena, and having a reliable, easily accessible set of cards to build on will help significantly in this area.

MTG Upcoming releases: 2025 and beyond

WotC

Innistrad Remastered – January 2025

Following on from sets that remastered Dominaria and Ravnica, the trio of MTG’s most widely beloved worlds is complete with Innistrad remastered.

Expect to see powerful cards and much-needed reprints from all across Innistrad’s storied history, from its initial gothic outings to the eldritch reign of the Eldrazi, right through to Midnight Hunt’s folk horror and Crimson Vow’s unholy celebrations.

Death Race – February 7 2025

One of the wildest swings Magic: The Gathering has taken in recent years promises a crossover between Wacky Races, Redline, The Fast And The Furious, and Mad Max.

Death Race will take full advantage of MTG’s Omenpath era, crossing over between multiple worlds in the game’s multiverse. While this set is definitely going to be one of the more out-there experiments for Magic, further branching out and keeping these stories and sets fresh should be celebrated.

Return to Tarkir – April 4 2025

The first ripples of the Dragonstorm arc have already been spotted in Bloomburrow, and it will be fascinating to see how this story builds and concludes in this return to the plane of the Dragonlords.

Tarkir is a fantastic, fully-developed plane that is wholly deserving of a return trip. Without the time-traveling quirk of its original block to contend with, players will get a chance to see just how Tarkir has evolved in the aftermath of the Phyrexian invasion.

Universes Beyond: Final Fantasy – Q2 2025

Square Enix

With such a wide array of titles to choose from and adapt, it will be fascinating to see which aspects of Final Fantasy receive the limelight in this hotly-anticipated Universes Beyond release.

The massive success of Universes Beyond: Fallout proves Wizards of the Coast has what it takes to deliver satisfying videogame adaptations in MTG, and Final Fantasy is rife with iconic characters and stories that are deserving of focus in this set.

Space Opera – Q3 2025

While Magic has always contained elements of sci-fi and interplanar travel, 2025’s Space Opera set will shoot from the stars and deliver some classic outer-space adventures.

Featuring bold planet and alien Creature designs, Space Opera is sure to be another fascinating genre experiment for MTG after the successes of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty and Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Return to Lorwyn – Q4 2025

MTG players’ wishes are finally being granted with a locked-in return to this beloved plane. Lorwyn has captured the hearts and imaginations of MTG fans like few sets before or since, making this one of the most hype sets in an extremely busy year for Magic: The Gathering.

The dual-world of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor may be a lot to fit in a single MTG set without the luxury of block releases, but we’re sure to see many fan-pleasing elements of this non-human, Celtic-inspired setting all the same.

First set of Universes Beyond: Marvel – TBA 2025

WOTC/Marvel Entertainment

MTG’s crossover with Marvel has the potential to be the biggest Universes: Beyond set so far, and this first offering will likely be released towards the end of 2025 to avoid sharing the spotlight with Final Fantasy.

While it remains to be seen if any One Ring-style golden ticket shenanigans will arrive to boost its popularity beyond Tales of Middle Earth levels, Marvel’s huge stable of adaptable characters, worlds, and events will be more than enough to sustain multiple sets all the same.

Return to Arcavios – Q1 2026

Strixhaven: School of Mages proved to be an extremely popular MTG set, featuring powerful and engaging factions. Giving a distinctly American spin to the classic wizard school trope, MTG fans should see more of the plane of Arcavios than just its school setting this time around.

If the fascinating glimpses beyond the bounds of Strixhaven in the original set – including the time-lost, wandering Archaics – are anything to go by, this should be a fascinating set that puts the magic back in Magic: The Gathering.

That wraps up Magic’s upcoming releases for 2024 and 2025, but the past year hs contained many highly impactful sets worth checking out, from Modern Horizons 3 and Bloomburrow to Outlaws of Thunder Junction and Universes Beyond: Fallout.