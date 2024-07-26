All Special Guest cards in MTG Bloomburrow 

From mechanical frogs to deadly rat assassins, some of MTG’s most iconic cards are getting a new coat of paint in Bloomburrow.

Magic: The Gathering’s Bloomburrow set brings all the excellent new card designs and fantasy flavor you could hope for. But as well as new designs, Special Guests make continue to appear in this set, recasting the old cards as part of Bloomburrow’s entirely non-human world.

With the announcement that Wizards is doing away with the regular reprints of The List, Special Guests are now the main method of reprints launching with Bloomburrow.

More MTG players will be looking out for these reprints than usual, and we’ve collected all of Bloomburrow’s special guests right here.

All MTG Bloomburrow Special Guest cards

Swords to Plowshares

WotC

The iconic white-mana exile card has been reprinted in everything from main sets to Universes Beyond Commander decks, but this latest version shows just why this card remains so beloved.

With a design that is easy to adapt from plane to plane and a universally useful exile effect that remains shockingly cheap, Swords to Plowshares will be just as welcomed by new players starting off with Bloomburrow as by lifelong MTG loyalists.

Ledger Shredder

WotC

Returning for the first time since its debut in Streets of New Capenna, Ledger Shredder is a cheap Blue Creature that can easily filter your hand into better options with Connive.

Thanks to both Flying and its ability to self-buff, Ledger Shredder is a great early-game investment that can deal progressively larger chunks of hard-to-block damage to opponents.

Rat Colony and Relentless Rats

WotC

Bloomburrow has totally revitalized Rat decks thanks to multiple new high-power Commanders.

Alongside these Commanders, Rat Colony and Relentless Rats can stand as the absolute backbone of the deck. With plentiful copies of these cards, players can swarm over their opponents’ blockers with a multitude of unexpectedly strong rodents.

Kindred Charge

WotC

A red Sorcery that can help to really make the best of typal decks.

When playing heavily within a single Creature type, Kindred Charge can effectively double your power for a single turn, allowing you to make a game-ending swing with the proper timing.

Sylvan Tutor

WotC

The one-mana Tutor spells remain unmatched among Magic’s deck-searching options, allowing you to add just the card you need to your hand at the right time.

Where Mystical Tutor searches Instants and Sorceries and Enlightened Tutor searches Enchantments and Artifacts, Sylvan Tutor fetches you a Creature of your choosing for just a single mana, making it invaluable for most decks running green.

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

WotC

A Kaldheim classic returning alongside Bloomburrow’s abundance of Squirrels. Toski will really help to boost the archetype’s draw power, and considering just how many Squirrels you can generate with a Commander Like Chatterfang, you’ll soon be drawing more cards than you know what to do with.

Frogmite

WotC

An Artifact Frog that sits right up there with the best of Bloomburrow’s croaking companions.

Thanks to its Affinity ability and colorless nature, it’s very easy to make this card come out without spending a single mana. While it’s unlikely to see play in Bloomburrow’s Simic-based Frog decks, Frogmite absolutely still has a home in Artifact-centric play styles.

Sword of Fire and Ice

WotC

MTG’s Mirran Sword cycle continues to receive badly needed reprints, following on from Universe Beyond: Assassin’s Creed.

Like most of its fellow Mirran Swords, Sword of Fire and Ice still fetched a hefty price thanks to its combination of protection, burn damage, and card draw. Out of all of Bloomburrow’s reprints, MTG collectors will be happiest to see this one when cracking open a pack, with Sylvan Tutor being right there alongside it in value.

Secluded Courtyard

WotC

A highly useful land providing tailored mana for Typal decks.

With this and Modern Horizons 3’s reprint of Urza’s Incubator, decks focusing on a single Creature type are getting reliable support, which works perfectly with Bloomburrow’s varied Creature factions.

That covers the Special Guests appearing in MTG’s Bloomburrow. As well as reprints, the set has much more to offer MTG players new and old, including fearsome and destructive Calamity Beasts, surprisingly effective Commanders, and adorable spellslinging Otters.