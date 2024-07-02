All MTG Duskmourn card reveals from MagicCon Amsterdam 

The upcoming set Bloomburrow has been hotly anticipated by Magic: The Gathering players for months now, but Duskmourn’s plane-wide haunted house may well have stolen the spotlight after its major reveals at Magic Con Amsterdam.

Duskmourn sees MTG’s designers set out to prove that it isn’t only the plane of Innistrad that can play host to horror. 80s-style slashers comingle with demons and tortured spirits in this setting already packed with stand-out cards.

From skin-crawling specters to returning Planeswalker favorites, we’ve collected all the Duskmourn reveals from Magic Con in one place, so you can get a clear look at how this spooky setting is shaping up ahead of its September 27 release.

Article continues after ad

Every Duskmourn card revealed at Magic Con Amsterdam

Leyline of Hope

WotC

Layline of Hope is a brand-new white-mana Leyline card that can come in for free in the opening hand. This Enchantment provides a boost to lifegain and strengthens all your Creatures when your life total is more than seven above your starting amount

Article continues after ad

Cursed Recording

WotC

Cursed Recording is an excellent addition to spellslinger decks that runs counter to typical Storm strategies, copying high-impact Instants and Sorceries.

Chainsaw

WotC

An homage to 80s horror, this serrated Equipment card deals damage on entry and powers up the equipped Creature more and more as Creatures die and leave the field.

Come Back Wrong

WotC

Come Back Wrong is a unique black-mana removal option that can take an opponent’s Creature off the board, returning it right away under your control to get a good hit in or activate an impactful ETB before dissolving in the end step.

Article continues after ad

Toby, Beastie Befriender

WotC

A Commander option for Creature token-heavy builds, Toby, Beastie Befriender grants flying to a potentially wide array of tokens on your board and drastically improving their combat capabilities.

Nowhere to Run

WotC

This is a highly useful black Enchantment that can pierce right through opponents’ defenses, removing targeting protection like Ward and Hexproof.

Fear of Missing Out

WotC

Self-mill and combat step doubling all in a single package. Karlach, Fury of Avernus from Battle for Baldur’s Gate proves that extra combat steps are a real winner in red mana decks, and Fear of Missing Out is sure to be popular as a result.

Article continues after ad

The Wandering Rescuer

WotC

This care is an excellent white-mana combat package with flexible casting thanks to Flash. The Wanderer’s new desparked form is no less fearsome for being a Creature, boasting Double Strike and providing Hexproof to tapped Creatures, incentivizing hitting hard and often.

Article continues after ad

Doomsday Excruciator

WotC

High power for a highly specific cost, this Demon is difficult to run outside of mono-black but is highly rewarding for mill decks. By exiling all but the bottom six cards of each players’ library, Doomsday Excruciator speeds any game right to its finale.

Screaming Nemesis

WotC

Mind games abound thanks to this new lifegain-blocking red Creature. Screaming Nemesis will make opponents think twice about attacking or blocking, as any damage dealt to this Creature can be repaid in kind.

Overlord of the Hauntwoods

WotC

Overlord of the Hauntwoods is an Enchantment Creature and ruler of one of the five major areas in Duskmourn’s House. With the new Impending ability, this Creature can start ramping right away, growing into its true power in just a handful of turns

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Enduring Tenacity

WotC

This Enchantment Creature is a new must-have for lifegain decks using black mana. Enduring Tenacity is a strict upgrade for the classic Sanguine Bond, having more staying power and coming out for cheaper while providing a damage-based win-con for gaining life.

Twitching Doll

WotC

Playing into Duskmourn’s horror themes, Twitching Doll is one of the most unsettling cards revealed for the set so far. Twitching Doll is also a strong ramp option, providing one mana of any color each turn, and can be sacrificed after stacking up enough nest counters to flood the board with aggressive token Creatures.

Full-art basic Lands

WotC

Duskmourn’s lands are highly evocative, each showing a different, disturbing locale within the House, with the ominous visage of the demon Valgavoth ever lurking in the background.

Article continues after ad

That covers all the Duskmourn cards revealed at MagicCon. MTG players won’t have long to wait before this set launches on September 27, but the August 2 debut of Bloomburrow is coming up even sooner. For players looking back at 2024’s existing MTG sets, we’ve gathered the best cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, as well as the strongest Commanders in Modern Horizons 3, including OP picks like the Pro Tour-dominating Nadu, Winged Wisdom.