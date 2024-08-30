All MTG bonus card reveals from D&D 50th Anniversary Secret Lairs 

Dungeons & Dragons’ 50 anniversary has been celebrated through a whole host of new products and crossover, with Magic: The Gathering Secret Lairs chief among them.

These Secret Lair sets spotlight both the game’s history and its present, with classic pieces of art, the iconic Beholder monster, and the beloved companions of the world-shakingly popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3.

Now, shortly after the sets went up for order – and promptly sold out – the bonus cards from these Secret Lair sets have been spotted in the wild, and they contain both great reprints and excellent, on-brand art.

Article continues after ad

We’re collecting all the Secret Lair bonus cards together, and we’ll keep you updated as more players open their packs and reveal the unlisted treasure inside.

While the Exhibition of Adventure Secret Lair features a fixed bonus card, the others found here are not fixed and can appear in different combinations.

Fixed bonus cards

Dungeons and Dragons An Exhibition of Adventure bonus card: Dark Deal

A unique take on Magic’s discard-and-draw ‘wheel’ cards with a devilish dark-magic slant. Dark Deal forces each player – including its caster – to discard their whole hand and draw that many cards minus one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given the abundance of graveyard reanimation in black mana decks, Dark Deal serves as both a way to disrupt other players’ game plans and provide you with some excellent targets to bring back to the battlefield.

This Dark Deal variant features art from 2024’s revised Dungeon Master’s Guide, tying the set even more directly to D&D’s other anniversary celebrations.

Unfixed bonus cards

Druid of Purification

Druids have received a great deal of attention in the year following Baldur’s Gate 3’s release, thanks to the faction playing a large role in the game’s first act, not to mention the bear-morphing exploits of Archdruid companion Halsin.

Article continues after ad

Wielding the powers of the wilderness, Druid of Purification is green removal with an intriguing social slant, not only allowing you to take out an Artifact or Enchantment but allowing your fellow players to do the same (thankfully with your board being excluded from the targeting.)

Xorn

An iconic monster from as far back as first edition, these greedy gem-gobblers can be tricky for early-level adventurers to take down.

Article continues after ad

Befitting its shiny-seeking nature, Xorn fits perfectly into Treasure-focused decks, speeding up the rate of your token production and ensuring that you stay stocked up on mana turn after turn.

Article continues after ad

Archivist of Oghma

An acolyte of D&D’s god of knowledge, Archivist of Oghma can punish overreaching opponents by granting you access to a wealth of card draw.

Opponents searching their decks for the perfect card allows you to both draw and gain 1 life, and since Archivist of Oghma has Flash, it can appear on the field in response to another player attempting to do just that.

Battle Angels of Tyr

A hardy flying threat to every other player at the table, thanks to being one of the rare Creatures that naturally has Myriad.

Article continues after ad

As long as no other opponents are packing Reach or Flying, this angel will stock you up on card draw, Treasure tokens, and life.

At the very least, this Creature has a sense of fair play, as its abilities stop functioning for as long as you’re the player hoarding the most of the resources it helps you generate.

Article continues after ad

Prosperous Innkeeper

Few pieces of art could be as fitting for these Secret Lairs as recasting the Prosperous Innkeeper as Durnan, D&D’s legendary proprietor of the Yawning Portal tavern.

Article continues after ad

Durnan rewards you here for filling the field with as many adventurers as possible, handing out a Treasure token on its own ETB, and bolstering your life total whenever another of your Creatures enters after him.

2024 has been a huge year for MTG’s Secret Lairs, with unexpected crossovers including Monty Python and Hatsune Miku. Unfortunately, the limited-run model can make it hard for fans to get ahold of these products, and MTG players continue to make their voices heard on this topic.