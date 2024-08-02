All Classes in MTG Bloomburrow

Among the most interesting cards in the Bloomburrow set are the Class Enchantments, making a return from Magic: The Gathering’s official D&D crossover set. Players can pay mana to level up these multi-step Enchantments, unlocking new abilities to power up their board as the game progresses.

Class cards are relatively new to Magic: The Gathering, being used to represent the fantasy archetypes of Wizard, Fighter, Rogue, and more that D&D has so clearly codified.

Bloomburrow’s Classes, on the other hand, are a little more down-to-earth, with ‘Talents’ representing background roles and character history. Though these Classes may be more grounded, their cards are no less powerful.

From brand-new Class cards debuting in Bloomburrow, to reprints of existing Classes from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, this set contains all the Enchantments you need to level up and overrun your opponents.

All Class cards in MTG’s Bloomburrow

Alchemist’s Talent

An excellent inclusion for decks that want to squeeze as much value out of their Treasure as possible, like the classic Commander Prosper, Tome Bound, or recent inclusions Vihaan, Goldwaker, and Edward Kenway.

By creating Treasure, doubling the token type’s value, and dealing burn damage whenever Treasure is spent, Alchemist’s Talent will be in high demand, as the best Treasure support cards often are.

Artist’s Talent

Artist’s Talent is perfect for burn damage and spellslinging decks like Bloomburrow’s Otters. For an initially cheap cost of 1R, this card generates progressively more noncreature value as it levels up.

From hand filtering to cost reduction and additional damage, decks that rely on damaging opponents outside of combat have found an excellent new addition in Artist’s Talent.

Bandit’s Talent

This black-mana Enchantment continues the association of bats and forcing opponents to discard cards that was popularised by Ixalan’s vampire god Aclazotz.

Bandit’s Talent presents opponents with a tough choice: discard two cards or a single nonland card. The Enchantment also comes with a mana-cheap second step that burns opponents when they start their turn low on resources, and a final step that further increases the disparity between you and opponents, drawing you cards when their hands are depleted.

Blacksmith’s Talent

Equipment-focused decks can always use more support in MTG, and Blacksmith’s Talent is a great new addition.

For a single red mana, this card’s first step creates an Equipment-based buff to add to any of your Creatures. The card then significantly cuts down on equip costs in its second step, and provides a huge upgrade to your equipped Creatures with its final ability, adding Double Strike and Haste alongside the basic buffs that Equipment will convey.

Builder’s Talent

This Enchantment helps white-mana players with the long game, constructing a Defender Creature to guard your life total in the early turns.

Builder’s Talent then provides small, steady buffs whenever your Creatures enter, and with a hefty investment of 4W, returns a specific card from your grave directly to the field.

Caretaker’s Talent

A standout Bloomburrow Class and our pick for the best Enchantment in the set, Caretaker’s Talent has everything a token deck could need to speed ahead of opponents in the early game.

This Talent’s first step provides a reliable card draw every turn, and its second allows you to create a copy of your best token Creature. The final step is a surprisingly significant buff to a whole board of tokens, turning 1/1s into much more substantial threats.

Fisher’s Talent

A Simic Enchantment that provides a powerful new twist on the classic blue Creature Reef Worm.

By steadily investing more mana in leveling up Fisher’s Talent, you’ll go from creating piddly 1/1 tokens to mighty 8/8s on each of your upkeeps.

Fortune Teller’s Talent

Scry is a staple blue ability, and Fortune Teller’s talent empowers you to manipulate the top of your deck as an additional resource.

As this card levels up, you’ll first be able to look at the top card of your deck, and then eventually cast those cards at a cheaper rate than playing spells from your hand.

Gossip’s Talent

This blue-mana talent works well with Rogues, Ninjas, and MTG’s other stealthy strikers. Its first ability allows you to Surveil 1 whenever a Creature enters, sending a card back to the top of the deck or grave.

Gossip’s Talent then allows a weaker Creature to be unblockable for the turn, making cards with damage triggers a perfect choice for this ability. The final step of Gossip’s Talent lets you blink a Creature of the field and back, re-triggering ETB effects.

Gourmand’s Talent

Following on from Wilds of Eldraine, Food tokens are once more seeing a substantial boost in Bloomburrow with cards like Ygra, Eater of All.

Gourmand’s Talent gives a big buff to Food decks, converting all your other Artifacts into food, generating Creature tokens when gaining life, and powering up your whole board with frequently increasing +1/+1 counters.

Hunter’s Talent

An excellent power-up utilizing classic green-mana abilities like Fight, Hunter’s Talent is worth upgrading to its max level as quickly as possible, an easy feat given green’s abundance of mana ramp.

This card allows you to remove opposing Creatures, as well as granting evasion to your own via trample. And thanks to Hunter’s Talent’s final step, decks running an abundance of high-power Creatures will have their hands consistently restocked with new cards.

Innkeeper’s Talent

Another standout Class that ranks among the best Bloomburrow Enchantments, Innkeeper’s Talent is a must-have for many +1/+1 counter decks.

The Class’ first ability distributes +1/+1 counters at the start of combat, while its second provides low-level protection for your permanents that have been granted counters.

It’s well worth leveling Innkeeper’s Talent up to its max, as the third ability of this class replicates counter-doubling cards like Branching Evolution, powering up its first step into the bargain.

Scavenger’s Talent

Food is the domain of Golgari colors in Bloomburrow, and Scavenger’s Talent is the black-mana Food-focused class to match the green Gourmand’s Talent.

This card pays off sacrifice strategies by generating Food tokens when your Creatures die, and mills opponents’ libraries whenever you sacrifice a permanent. Finally, this Talent allows for a temporary resurrection through Sacrificing permanents, which includes your stockpiled Food.

Find Scavenger’s Talent at TCGPlayer

Stormchaser’s Talent

A killer new option for spellslinger decks that can help out tremendously with board presence.

Stormchaser’s talent puts Creature tokens with Prowess on the board, starting at just one but eventually generating a token every time you cast an Instant or Sorcery. This talent also serves as a great way of fetching your best Instant or Sorcery back from the grave, leaving you ready to cast a hugely impactful spell once more.

Wizard Class

Found in the Bloomburrow Peace Offering Commander pre-con, Wizard Class is set apart from the set’s other Class enchantments, being a reprint from MTG’s D&D crossover sets.

Wizard Class substantially boosts some of blue mana’s fundamental mechanics, removing the limits on your maximum hand size, drawing additional cards, and boosting the power of your Creatures every time you draw, fitting perfectly into the draw-happy Peace Offering deck’s combos.

That caps off all of the Class Enchantments featured in Bloomburrow. The set has much more to offer beyond this card type, with powerful Commanders and highly valuable card variants. Bloomburrow has been so popular with MTG players that discussions around a return visit have already begun.

