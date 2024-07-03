All Bloomburrow card reveals from MagicCon Amsterdam 

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming plane of Bloomburrow is a fantasy epic in miniature, starring warrior mice, prophetic frogs, elemental calamity beasts, and more. Combining the woodland warriors of Redwall with the epic storytelling and grandiose titles of Elden Ring, Bloomburrow is looking like a real hit for MTG.

September’s haunted house plane of Duskmourn took up the lion’s share of MagicCon Amsterdam’s preview panel, but a strong selection of new Bloomburrow cards was also previewed.

With the hotly-anticipated set’s August 2 launch swiftly approaching, we’ve compiled all of MagicCon’s Bloomburrow cards, so you can keep up to date with all of the chaotic critters that have been teased for this unique Magic adventure.

All Bloomburrow cards featured at MagicCon Amsterdam

Carrot Cake

WotC

A Food Artifact following on from the token type’s successful expansion in Tales of Middle Earth’s Food and Fellowship Commander deck. Carrot cake generates Rabbit Creature tokens, scries, and boosts its controller’s life when sacrificed for a great mana-cheap value package.

Pearl of Wisdom

WotC

An interesting blue-mana draw card that isn’t strictly typal, but becomes much better value when played in a deck including Otters. Going from a 3-mana 2-card draw to the same effect for 2 mana is really substantial at any stage of play, restocking your hand and still retaining mana to play what you just picked up.

Early Winter

WotC

A five-mana black removal spell with some fairly broad applications. You can exile a target Creature, or give the choice over to your opponent to sacrifice an Enchantment they control. This is a fairly costly removal option but can be great in situations where opponents only have one or two crucial Enchantments on the board.

Might of the Meek

WotC

For just a single red mana, Might of the Meek draws you a card, grants trample to a target Creature, and buffs its power if it happens to be a Mouse. This card may be more niche in formats like Commander, but it’s likely to be highly useful in Bloomburrow drafts.

Sunshower Druid

WotC

Building on classic green playstyles, Sunshower Druid boosts its controller’s life by 1 and puts a +1/+1 counter on a target player to boot. Duskmourn will be the bane of Lifegain players thanks to Screaming Nemesis, but there’s plenty of time to enjoy Sunshower Druid in Bloomburrow before then.

Salvation Swan

WotC

With Flash and Flying, this Creature can catch opponents off guard when it swoops onto the battlefield. This Bird Cleric blinks Creatures away from targeting and helps reactivate ETB triggers while also applying the Flying ability to Creatures without it, expanding your options for playing both aggressively and defensively.

Lupinflower Village

WotC

A white-mana-generating Land that can also be sacrificed in order to add a Bat, Bird, Mouse, or Rabbit from among the top six cards of your deck to your hand. While the source of mana will be missed, adding an extra Creature to your arsenal at the right time can be crucial.

Lilypad Village

WotC

This Land can tap for a blue mana or Surveil 2, looking at the top 2 cards of your deck and optionally pitching them to the grave.

Mudflat Village

WotC

A black-mana-generating Land that fits well into the color’s wealth of reanimation effects. By sacrificing Mudflat village, you can fetch the best Bat, Lizard, Rat, or Squirrel in your grave right back to your hand.

Rockface Village

WotC

This Land can tap for a red mana or help your Creatures with a classic red play, granting them Haste as they enter. This will enable them to start swinging into your opponents right away.

Oakhollow Village

Oakhollow Village continues green mana’s +1/+1 counter dominance. Building on powerful counter boosters like Thunder Junction’s Bristly Bill, this Land can be tapped to add a +1/+1 to each Frog, Rabbit, Raccoon, or Squirrel that entered the field this turn.

Article continues after ad

That wraps up all the Bloomburrow cards revealed at MagicCon. For players looking back at 2024’s existing MTG sets, we’ve gathered the best cards in Outlaws of Thunder Junction, as well as the strongest Commanders in Modern Horizons 3, including OP picks like the Pro Tour-dominating Nadu, Winged Wisdom.