NFL player slams EA for ruining Madden 2022 with Ultimate Team

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake has hit out at the Madden franchise, claiming EA’s ruined the football sim’s “integrity.”

EA SPORTS’ Madden NFL has been the only officially licensed NFL game on the market for over 15 years now.

While the games sell millions of copies each year, long-time fans have grown frustrated at how EA’s handled the franchise.

Now, an actual NFL player has hit out at EA for how they’ve treated the game, specifically Franchise mode.

NFL player skewers EA over Madden “neglect”

On April 7, Raiders halfback Kenyan Drake took a shot at EA for their handling of Madden since Ultimate Team was implemented.

The veteran pro — who has played for the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and Las Vegas Raiders — blamed the company’s focus on monetizing Ultimate Team for their failure to improve things like Franchise mode.

“Madden franchise mode is so neglected man I miss the old days before MUT,” he wrote on Twitter. “Game had better integrity back then now it’s all about money.”

Drake isn’t the only NFL player to hit out at EA’s handling of Madden, either. Green Bay Packers Quarterback Kurt Benkert offered to help EA fix Madden 22’s defensive schemes, telling them: “It’s not rocket science.”

Despite his offer, EA never brought him on to help with the sim’s gameplay. Hopefully though, for all fans of the football franchise, EA can make improvements for the upcoming Madden 23.