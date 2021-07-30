Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson slams “crazy” Madden 22 rating

Minnesota Vikings second-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson had a seriously impressive rookie season in the NFL, with stats to match the best of the best. But his Madden 22 rating has come out, and he’s not happy.

Especially now, when so many of the young stars coming through the NFL ranks have spent their lives playing Madden, their rating means a lot.

The top Madden 22 ratings are slowly seeping out, with a number of stars joining the 99 Club and cementing their spots on people’s Ultimate Teams for the start of the season once the game launches.

Naturally, each year, these ratings are a huge source of debate among fans and players, as people question why some players are rated as high or low as they are.

🚨 Top 10 WRs in #Madden22 👐 Which player will be there by midseason? pic.twitter.com/fb4Vuq1iMa — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 26, 2021

After the top 10 wide receivers were revealed, one notable omission from the list was Justin Jefferson, whose rookie year was truly something incredible.

This clearly isn’t something that was lost on Jefferson, either, as he spoke about his disappointment in his rating for a video with the Vikings.

“I don’t even want to talk about that,” he said when the topic was first brought up. However, he did end up speaking about it, and he wasn’t impressed. “I play Madden. I’m a big gamer. So I’m all into that. And after I seen the ratings and me not being in the top 10 in any of the ratings, that’s just crazy to me. But that’s just motivation.”

Jefferson even went on to give some rough numbers of what his individual stats should be rated in the upcoming title.

“I got to have 92+ on catching, without a doubt,” he said. “I’ve got to have 90+ speed. Spectacular catch I’ve got to have 95+. I ain’t drop too many balls.”

While Jefferson’s final rating hasn’t been revealed yet, the 10th highest wide receiver is Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson with 90, so it’s possible Jefferson doesn’t even crack that number in Madden 22.