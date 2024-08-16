Madden 25 Ultimate Team exploit allowed players to build super teams on launch day

An unlimited pack glitch in Madden 25 Ultimate Team allowed players to construct their dream lineup on launch day, putting other users behind the rest of the competition.

In celebration of Madden 25’s launch day, Ultimate Team added a one-coin pack to the store with one card 78 overall or higher. However, instead of limiting how many packs could be opened, like what’s been done in the past, players could purchase as many as they wanted thanks to an exploit.

EA fixed the glitch in 40 minutes, but that was plenty of time to take advantage of the mistake. Madden content creator Zirksee shared several images of high-end Season of Boom promo cards from the packs.

For example, 85 overall Season of Boom Josh Allen card is worth around 300,000 coins in the Ultimate Team auction house, but some players were lucky enough to get him for one coin.

In addition, these packs also included team training, which can be used to increase a player item’s overall. Since several users opened 100s of these packs, they have a treasure trove of training to improve their teams.

As a result, there will be a handful of teams with some of the highest overall cards in the game mode on day one. This puts users behind the eight ball who are logging in for the first time on launch day.

The development team did not respond to the exploit or confirm whether users who took advantage of it would be punished.

EA came under fire for a similar instance when players got free 97 overall TOTY Messi cards in FC 24 Ultimate Team because of a temporary pack glitch. In that case, EA did not punish the players or take their player items away.

And to make matters worse, this isn’t the only Ultimate Team issue. EA temporarily shut down the auction house on August 15, but players reported that they could still not sell cards because of incorrect price floors after the update.