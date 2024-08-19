Madden 25 Team Builder feature explained

Madden 25 features all 32 organizations, but the Team Builder feature allows players to create new teams with custom logos, uniforms, helmets, stadiums, and players.

In Franchise mode, EA re-designed the prospect hub, revamped the menus, and added dynamic storylines to add an extra layer of depth to player, media, and coach relationships.

Additionally, players have the option to import a community created draft class to replicate what’s happening in College Football. Users can also add their own, custom teams with the Team Builder feature.

Article continues after ad

How to access Team Builder

Players can access the Team Builder website with their EA account information to log in. If players haven’t created an EA account yet, they can do so on the official website.

Team Builder explained

EA Sports

Team Builder features a creation suite where players can create logos, uniforms, helmets, stadiums, and custom players. There is also a download center where players can use community-created teams for Franchise mode. Let’s jump right into how the process works.

Article continues after ad

Under the brand tab, choose logos, color palette and fonts Select uniform tab to personalize home and away helmets, jerseys, pants, and socks For the stadiums tab and decide what architecture, capacity, crowd, and surface type you want Lastly, the franchise tab allows users to customize their team roster player appearances, physical attributes and skill ratings When finished select save Then, select submit to finalize everything or click cancel to go back and make different choices

Team Builder import process

From the main menu, go to the creation center select the download center Under the teams category, search for the name of the team you created and want to import Select download

How to use Team Builder in Fanchise mode

Go into Franchise Create or join an online league (If you select play offline, you won’t be able to import your Team Builder team) Choose from weekly NFL roster or roster file On the choose team screen, you have the option to replace an existing team with a Team Builder team (you can replace up to 32 teams)

For more on Madden 25, check out our guide on Season Tickets and how to use them, or training quick sell values in Ultimate Team.