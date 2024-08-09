GamingMadden

Madden 25 Soundtrack: All songs in Madden 25

The official Madden 25 soundtrack will feature over 25 songs, and include a wide swath of rap and pop artists, including Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, and Logic, among others.

The Madden franchise has been well-known for introducing football fans to smash hits, whether it be Green Day’s “American Idiot,” or The Hives’ “Tick-Tick Boom.” On August 9, Madden fans got a first look at the official list of Madden 25.

This year’s soundtrack will feature some familiar names, as Doechii and Armani White are among the returning artists from Madden 24. Additionally, it will include other well-known rappers, including Wiz Khalifa and Eminem.

Here’s a look at the complete soundtrack for Madden 25.

Soundtrack list for Madden 25

Here’s a look at the full soundtrack list for Madden 25:

ArtistsTrack Name
AG ClubBarry
Armani WhiteICONIC.
Big SeanPrecision
BLK ODYSSY, Wiz KhalifaXXX
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas XHE KNOWS
Connor Price, Tommy RoyaleOvernight
Denzel Curry, Armani WhiteWISHLIST
DJ Bliss, BIA808
Doechii, JTAlter Ego
Doja CatOKLOSER
EminemHoudini
Flo MilliTell Me What You Want
GloRillaYeah Glo!
LaRussell, Hit-BoyLuxury
Little SimzTorch
Logic (feat. T-Man the Wizard)Mission Control
Marqus ClaeLook At Me Go
MAX, DUCKWRTHSAY LESS
NASAAN, Royce Da 5’9”GOATED
Nezi MomoduForever Reign
Piers James, Woodie Smalls, Tino GEEEyes On The Prize
Lenny Kravitz, QuavoFly
RapsodyBack In My Bag
Schoolboy QYeern 101
Shenseea, Coi LerayFlava
THE WHALES, MadeinTYO, Tkay MaidzaHunned Racks
Tommy RichmanMillion Dollar Baby
Vince StaplesEtouffe

The soundtrack features many well-known talents, including Quavo, Schoolboy Q, Logic, and Doja Cat. Eminem’s new song, Houdini, is also featured, as well as Lenny Kravitz’s Fly.

The EA team also added that for the first time, players will also be able to double their soundtrack list in the game. That’s because in-game stadium sound songs can also be activated in the game’s soundtrack.

This list will be updated to reflect future upgrades. Be sure to check out what the Madden 25 team has in store for Superstar and Franchise Modes.

