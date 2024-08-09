Madden 25 Soundtrack: All songs in Madden 25

The official Madden 25 soundtrack will feature over 25 songs, and include a wide swath of rap and pop artists, including Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, and Logic, among others.

The Madden franchise has been well-known for introducing football fans to smash hits, whether it be Green Day’s “American Idiot,” or The Hives’ “Tick-Tick Boom.” On August 9, Madden fans got a first look at the official list of Madden 25.

This year’s soundtrack will feature some familiar names, as Doechii and Armani White are among the returning artists from Madden 24. Additionally, it will include other well-known rappers, including Wiz Khalifa and Eminem.

Here’s a look at the complete soundtrack for Madden 25.

Here’s a look at the full soundtrack list for Madden 25:

Artists Track Name AG Club Barry Armani White ICONIC. Big Sean Precision BLK ODYSSY, Wiz Khalifa XXX Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X HE KNOWS Connor Price, Tommy Royale Overnight Denzel Curry, Armani White WISHLIST DJ Bliss, BIA 808 Doechii, JT Alter Ego Doja Cat OKLOSER Eminem Houdini Flo Milli Tell Me What You Want GloRilla Yeah Glo! LaRussell, Hit-Boy Luxury Little Simz Torch Logic (feat. T-Man the Wizard) Mission Control Marqus Clae Look At Me Go MAX, DUCKWRTH SAY LESS NASAAN, Royce Da 5’9” GOATED Nezi Momodu Forever Reign Piers James, Woodie Smalls, Tino GEE Eyes On The Prize Lenny Kravitz, Quavo Fly Rapsody Back In My Bag Schoolboy Q Yeern 101 Shenseea, Coi Leray Flava THE WHALES, MadeinTYO, Tkay Maidza Hunned Racks Tommy Richman Million Dollar Baby Vince Staples Etouffe

The soundtrack features many well-known talents, including Quavo, Schoolboy Q, Logic, and Doja Cat. Eminem’s new song, Houdini, is also featured, as well as Lenny Kravitz’s Fly.

The EA team also added that for the first time, players will also be able to double their soundtrack list in the game. That’s because in-game stadium sound songs can also be activated in the game’s soundtrack.

This list will be updated to reflect future upgrades.