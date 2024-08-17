Madden 25 Season Tickets explained: What these are & how to use them

In Madden 25 Madden Ultimate Team, players can obtain Season Tickets, which can be used to acquire new items.

It’s a new year of Madden, and that means new features and mechanics to get used to. For Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) players, one currency to get acquainted with is a Season Tickets.

Season Tickets, which are tracked in the top-right of the MUT home screen, are items that are earned simply by playing the game and completing Objectives. And, those who get enough Season Tickets can purchase packs.

Here’s what you need to know about Season Tickets, including how specifically these items can be acquired and where this form of currency can be used.

How to get Season Tickets

Season Tickets are a form of currency introduced in Season 1 of Madden Ultimate Team 25. These Tickets are awarded for those who progress throughout the Field Pass.

The amount of Tickets received for each tier varies by Level. For example, some levels in Season 1 awarded 100 or 200 Tickets. Others yielded higher rewards, or a combination of Ticket rewards.

What are they used for?

Season Tickets can be used in the MUT Store to purchase upgrade tokens for players obtained through the Season pass, including Season sets, or player packs.

Preferably, one should use these Tickets for upgrade tokens. As of Season 1, Tickets can be used to upgrade upgradeable players in the season from 81-85 OVR. MUT players will receive a handful of 81 OVR to 83 OVR tokens, so the Tickets should be used in this season’s case to buy 84 OVR and 85 OVR tokens.

Alternatively, one could purchase player packs. However, one likely won’t get much value from those.

Be sure to check out the Training Quick Sell Values for cards in Madden 25 Madden Ultimate Team.