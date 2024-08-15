Madden 25 Season of Boom: New cards, challenges, more

The Madden 25 Season of Boom in Madden Ultimate Team gives players a chance to unlock a new 83 OVR, among other items.

On August 15, EA Sports released the first major promo of Madden Ultimate Team for Madden 25, the Season of Boom.

This season, which will overlap with Seasons 1 and 2, comes with a special Field Pass, new Champions cards, and fresh Challenges.

Here’s a closer look at the Season of Boom in Madden 25.

Season of Boom Field Pass

Here’s a look at the Season of Boom Field Pass:

Rank Reward XP Requirement 2 Boom Strategy Item 1,000 3 76 OVR Boom Player Fantasy Pack 2,500 4 B Token 4,000 5 76+ OVR Boom Player Pack 6,000 6 BOOM Upgrade Token 8,000 7 76+ OVR Boom Player Pack 10,500 8 O Token 13,000 9 83 OVR BND BJ Ojulari (LOLB) 15,500 10 BOOM Upgrade Token 18,500 11 76+ OVR Boom Player Pack 21,500 12 O Token 24,500 13 76+ OVR Boom Player Pack 28,000 14 M Token 31,500 15 78+ OVR Boom Player Pack 35,000

EA

Players can make progress through stat objectives with Season of Boom cards in the lineup, as well as challenges. Here’s the Objectives for this Field Pass:

Record 1,500 Rushing Yards with two or more Season of Boom players in H2H, Solo Battles, or Solo Seasons (1,500 Boom XP)

Win 10 games with two or more Season of Boom players in H2H, Solo Battles, or Solo Seasons (1,500 Boom XP)

Earn Stars in Roaring Offense or Thundering Defense Challenges Earn 15 Stars in Roaring Offense or Thundering Defense Challenges (500 Boom XP) Earn 45 Stars in Roaring Offense or Thundering Defense Challenges (500 Boom XP)

Get Team Tackles with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup Get 75 Team Tackles with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (500 Boom XP) Get 150 Team Tackles with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (1,000 Boom XP) Get 225 Team Tackles with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (500 Boom XP)

Score Rushing Touchdowns with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup Score 10 Rushing Touchdowns with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (500 Boom XP Score 20 Rushing Touchdowns with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (1,000 Boom XP) Score 35 Rushing Touchdowns with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (1,500 Boom XP)

Get First Downs with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup Get 35 First Downs with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (500 Boom XP) Get 70 First Downs with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (1,000 Boom XP) Get 105 First Downs with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (1,500 Boom XP)

Get Sacks with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup Get five Sacks with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (500 Boom XP) Get 15 Sacks with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (1,000 Boom XP) Get 25 Sacks with two or more Season of Boom players in the lineup (1,500 Boom XP)

Complete one Season of Boom Token Set (500 Boom XP)

Complete one Hero or Champion Season of Boom Set (1,500 Boom XP)

Complete Season of Boom Player Sets Complete one Season of Boom player set (500 Boom XP) Complete three Season of Boom player sets (1,000 Boom XP)



There are ways to get Season of Boom players cheaply, and we’ll go over that in the next section.

This Pass will expire on October 16, 2024, at 10:30 AM ET.

New cards and sets

The Season of Boom came with four 85 OVR Champions: Kam Chancellor, Quincy Williams, Josh Allen, and Mike Evans. Players need three 82-83 OVR players and two 82 OVR Season of Boom cards to unlock one.

Aside from those, 82 OVR Boom cards can be obtained in sets by adding four 80 OVR Season of Boom cards.

Additionally, Madden 25 players will receive a free 79 OVR Season of Boom Jabril Peppers that can be upgraded up to 83 OVR with BOOM Upgrade Tokens. MUT users can also get a 78 OVR Uncommon Boom player with three 76-77 OVR cards.

As for the B,O,O, and M Tokens, those can used for repeatable sets (max. three times). The reward upon completion is a 78+ OVR player, an 80+ OVR BND player, and a 35,000 Coin Quicksell.

Challenges and rewards

There are two sets of Season of Boom Challenges needed for the Field Pass: Thundering Defense and Roaring Offense. Rewards include letter tokens, upgrade tokens, and BND Season of Boom players.

Be sure to check out the latest on the Madden 25 servers.