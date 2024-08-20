Madden 25 releases to mixed review on PC as players slam performance issues

Madden 25 has launched to mixed reviews on PC as players slam the game for alleged poor performance and bugs.

Yet another installment of EA’s Madden came out on August 16, however, it has arrived with quite a few bugs and performance issues. Be it exploits that let players build super teams or the temporary shutdown of the auction house at launch.

Players are making their issues with the game known and have lambasted EA for the state of its release. Even with the backlash, however, Madden 25 is still the franchise’s best-reviewed game on the PC at the time of writing.

Steam Upon its August 16 release, Madden 25 received mixed reviews lamenting bugs and performance issues

Ever since its release on August 16, Madden 25 has seen a nearly equal amount of negative and positive player reviews on Steam.

“I want to love this game. It looks amazing. But it is a buggy nightmare. I cannot run a consistent 60 FPS with an overclocked RX 6600 on low graphics… This is probably going to be a great game in about three months once they actually finish it,” a player wrote about the game’s poor performance.

Others lamented the game’s critical issues, calling it “unplayable” due to the amount of lag they were experiencing.

“First time owning Madden since 04/05. But forget all the sentimental crap, this purchase should’ve been College Football 25,” a player said, comparing it to the recent revival of the College Football series.

Even several positive reviews featured numerous complaints, with one putting a disclaimer that “this is still EA though” as they argue Madden 25 is just the same old with “more polish and a fresh coat of paint”.

Despite mixed feelings by fans, Madden 25 is by far the best-performing game of the franchise on Steam review-wise.

Sitting at a 55.40% positive reviews percentage, it’s better than its predecessors by far, whereas the last iteration sits at 45.27%, and the second-best one, Madden 23, sits at 51.35%.