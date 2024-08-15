Madden 25 players unsurprised by temporary shutdown of “broken” auction house

Madden 25 temporarily shut down its Ultimate Team auction house because of a few bugs, but issues remain after the update.

In the Madden 25 auction house, players can buy or sell Ultimate Team player items using coins. These cards can either be won in a bidding war or purchased outright.

EA announced that the auction house would be temporarily closed in Ultimate Team. Any items with a bid-post fix go to the highest bidder, while items without bids will return to the user who listed them.

After a few hours, the auction house went back live. The development team didn’t confirm what issues were resolved, but a few problems reportedly slipped through the cracks.

Before the update went live, Madden content creator Gutfoxx labeled the auction house as a “disaster” after a player couldn’t buy a player item, even though they paid the correct buy now price.

Even after the update, price floors continue to make it hard to sell or purchase cards. A price floor is the minimum amount of coins required to bid on a card, but some of these values are overpriced.

For example, a player claimed that they have been trying to sell an 82 overall Nate Landman since the first day of early access, but nobody will buy the item because it has a 70,000 coin price floor.

In response, Madden YouTuber Zirksee pleaded with EA to “lower or remove the floors. We still can’t sell cards.”

The update did add back overall filters so players can search for specific player items in the auction house based on which overall they are. However, that ultimately doesn’t help much when cards are too expensive to buy or sell.

“Please take away the price floors and make the auction house useable. I should be able to sell my cards that I spend time and money to get, not just hope that someone picks my card to buy after 12 hours,” a commenter argued.

EA has not responded to concerns about price floors. For more on Ultimate Team, check out our guide on acquiring and upgrading MUT team Captains.