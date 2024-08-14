GamingMadden

Madden 25 MUT Season 1 Field Pass: Rewards, how to make progress, more

Chris Studley
Saquon Barkley Madden 25EA

Season 1 of Madden 25 MUT Field Pass gives early birds to the franchise a crack at four 85 OVR cards, but players will need to work to get them all.

Early access for Madden 25 gave MUT players their first chance at mowing through the first season reward path for the new game.

Four 85 OVR cards, including ones for Ray Lewis and Hines Ward, are on the table for Season 1, as well as Coins and other rewards.

Here’s a look at everything that can be unlocked for Season 1 of Madden 25 Field Pass, plus how to progress.

Season 1 MUT 25 pathEA

Season 1 Field Pass

Here’s a look at the reward for Season 1 of Madden 25 Field Pass:

LevelRewardXP Requirement
270+ Pack and 50 S1 Tickets5,000
3Random Strategy Item and 50 S1 Tickets11,000
4100 S1 Tickets17,500
5Rare Options Pack and 50 S1 Tickets24,500
6Season 1 80 OVR BND Player Token and 75 S1 Tickets31,500
7Random Strategy Item and 75 S1 Tickets38,500
85,000 Coins and 75 S1 Tickets46,000
9Rare Options Pack and 75 S1 Tickets53,500
10Season 1 Player 81 OVR Upgrade Token and 75 S1 Tickets61,500
117,500 Coins and 100 S1 Tickets69,500
12Season 1 80 OVR BND Player Token and 100 S1 Tickets78,000
13Random Strategy Item and 100 S1 Tickets86,500
14200 S1 Tickets95,500
15Rare Options Pack and 100 S1 Tickets104,500
16300 S1 Tickets115,500
17Wembley Stadium Pack and 200 S1 Tickets126,500
18Season 1 80 OVR BND Player Token and 200 S1 Tickets139,000
19Rare Options Pack and 200 S1 Tickets151,500
20Season 1 Player 82 OVR Upgrade Token and 200 S1 Tickets165,000
2110,000 Coins and 200 S1 Tickets179,500
22400 S1 Tickets195,000
23Random Strategy Item and 200 S1 Tickets210,500
24Season 1 80 OVR BND Player Token and 200 S1 Tickets227,500
25Epic Options Pack and 200 S1 Tickets246,000
26450 S1 Tickets266,000
27Alternate Light Uniform Fantasy Pack and 200 S1 Tickets287,500
2815,000 Coins and 200 S1 Tickets310,500
29Epic Options Pack and 200 S1 Tickets334,500
30Season 1 Player 83 OVR Upgrade Token and 200 S1 Tickets359,500
31Season 2 XP Token and 100 S1 Tickets385,500
32200 S1 Tickets412,500
33Random Strategy Item and 100 S1 Tickets440,500
34200 S1 Tickets469,500
35Rare Options Pack and 100 S1 Tickets499,500

Madden 25 players will unlock 80 OVR BND Player tokens, which can then be used to acquire one of four different players from Sets. Those four are Maxx Crosby, Hines Ward, Mike Alstott, and Ray Lewis. From there, use Upgrade Tokens acquired from the Marketplace and Field Pass to upgrade the four up to 85 OVR.

MUT 25 Season 1 upgradeEA

How to progress in Season 1

Much like with MUT 24 Field Pass, Madden players can progress by completing Daily, Weekly, and an XP boost Objective.

The XP boost Objective for Season 1 required players to progress to Level 20 in Season 1 of College Football 25 Ultimate Team. From there, players would receive the special card that can be inserted into a set to progress through the first 10 levels of MUT 25 Season 1.

Aside from that Objective, there are Daily and Weekly Objectives. The Daily Objectives vary by day but typically include buying a pack and/or accumulating stats like scoring points, rushing yards, etc.

Here’s a look at the Week 1 Objectives for Season 1:

  • Record Offensive Yards in H2H, Solo Seasons, or Solo Battles (18,750 XP in total)
    • Record 500 total Offensive Yards (6,250 XP)
    • Record 1,000 total Offensive Yards (6,250 XP)
    • Record 2,000 total Offensive Yards (6,250 XP)
  • Get Sacks in H2H, Solo Seasons, or Solo Battles (18.750 XP in total)
    • Get five Sacks (6,250 XP)
    • Get 10 Sacks (6,250 XP)
    • Get 20 Sacks (6,250 XP)
  • Score Rushing Touchdowns in any game mode (18,750 XP in total)
    • Score five rushing touchdowns (6,250 XP)
    • Score 15 rushing touchdowns (6,250 XP)
    • Score 20 rushing touchdowns (6,250 XP)
  • Complete Team Tackles in any game mode (18,750 XP in total)
    • Complete 30 Team Tackles (6,250 XP)
    • Complete 65 Team Tackles (6,250 XP)
    • Complete 100 Team Tackles (6,250 XP)

Players can make progress in Season 1 until September 3 at 10:30 AM ET, when the path expires.

Are the Season 1 rewards any good?

Given that the cap for the upgradeable BND cards is 85 OVR, one shouldn’t expect the four to to be electric on Madden Ultimate Team. However, the four are among the best at their respective positions at this stage of the game.

Ray Lewis is a fine MLB, but the 77 Speed on the card at 80 OVR doesn’t make it a great user option. But at 83 Speed at the highest level, that’s not too bad.

Hines Ward, meanwhile, will have 86 Speed and 86 Acceleration at 85 OVR. Ward may very well be an elite budget option for the foreseeable future.

Maxx Crosby, at 85 OVR, has 84 Speed, which is quite high for an edge rusher at this stage of the game.

Now, completing Season 1 isn’t a must. However, those who get to Level 31 will get a head start towards Season 2.

For those who also play Superstar Mode, be sure to check out the Combine Interview answer cheat sheet for Madden 25.

