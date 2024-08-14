Madden 25: How to import a draft class to Franchise Mode

Madden 25 players can import a NFL Draft Class from creators for Franchise Mode, and here’s instructions on how to use one.

In Madden 25 Franchise Mode, those who are looking to create a dynasty will notice that auto-generated players are in each NFL Draft Class. However, those who want a more realistic one can choose to import one into the mode.

Franchise Mode players can either create their own class or download one from the Download Center and then use it in-game.

Here’s step-by-step instruction on how to import a draft class in Madden 25.

Instructions for NFL Draft class importing

Madden 25 players can import a draft class after the preseason, during Week 1 of the regular season. To do this, select the ‘Choose Draft Class’ tab at the Home screen and then select ‘Import Local File.’ Then, choose the desired draft class file.

EA Sports

Madden 25 players can either download someone else’s or create their own draft class for Franchise Mode. To download an already created class by a community member, go to ‘Creation Center’ -> ‘Download Center’ -> ‘Draft Classes.’ As of early access, members of the community have created classes for 2025, 2026, and beyond.

Alternatively, one could create their own draft class. This can be done by keeping the auto-generated rookies, modifying them, and then editing them in the ‘Prospects’ screen of the draft screen. At the end, the game will ask whether one wants to export it as a saved draft class.

EA Sports

No, College Football 25 draft classes can’t be imported to Madden 25.

While this was an option in the NCAA Football days of the franchise, it’s no longer viable given that EA now uses real NCAA players. In the past, EA used fake player monikers in the NCAA Football game, but real likenesses. However, a theoretical addition of real draft classes into Madden would create licensing troubles, since players must sign an NFLPA group licensing agreement to be included into Madden.

College football players are not part of the NFL Players Association.

