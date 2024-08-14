Madden 25: How to get & upgrade MUT Team Captains

Madden 25 players can unlock five MUT Team Captains, which can be upgraded throughout the year and deepen lineups. Here’s how to get all five.

Every year, the Madden team releases special Team Captains. Team Captains are MUT cards that are upgradeable by way of updates throughout the year.

Additionally, these cards have access to Team Chemistry and Secondary Position slots upon reaching 83 OVR with a card. But, MUT players will need to upgrade one to get there and beyond.

So, here’s a look at everything Madden 25 players need to know about MUT Team Captains.

How to unlock Team Captains

There are five MUT Captains in Madden 25 Ultimate Team. The four are as follows:

CB Troy Vincent

C Jeff Saturday

TE Jason Witten

MLB Manti Te’o

HB Mike Tolbert

MUT players can unlock the four Captains through the Captains Field Pass. Vincent is unlocked at Level 2, Saturday at Level 4, Witten at Level 6, Te’o at Level 8, and Tolbert at Level 10.

EA Sports

So, how does one make progress in the Captain Field Pass? There are stat and win-based Objectives, as well as ones that require players to accomplish feats with at least one Team Captain in the lineup. As of August 20, here’s a look at the available Objectives:

Win 10 games (1,500 XP)

Get 10 sacks (1,500 XP)

Get six interceptions (1,500 XP)

Score 150 points (1,500 XP)

Score 10 field goals (1,500 XP)

Force 10 fumbles (1,500 XP)

Get Team Tackles with a Team Captain in the lineup in any game mode (does not mean accomplish feat with a specific Captain) Get 150 Team Tackles (1,500 XP) Get 300 Team Tackles (1,500 XP)

Record Rushing Yards with a Team Captain in the lineup in any game mode Rush for 1,500 Yards (1,500 XP) Rush for 3,000 Yards (1,500 XP)

Record Passing Yards with a Team Captain in the lineup in any game mode Pass for 2,000 Yards (1,500 XP) Pass for 4,000 Yards (1,500 XP)



Keep in mind additional tiers and Objectives will be added throughout the season.

How to upgrade Captains

MUT Captains in Madden 25 can be upgraded with Captain Upgrade Tokens. Tokens, much like the cards themselves, can be obtained through the Captains Pass.

Each Captain starts at 78 OVR. As of August 2024, players need five Tokens to fully upgrade one to 83 OVR, but keep in mind the overall cap will be raised over time.

Seven Captain Tokens were made available at launch.

EA Sports

Which one is the best?

The best Captain cards, at least in our opinion, are Jeff Saturday and Troy Vincent.

Good cornerbacks are generally hard to come by in MUT, given that it’s important to have strong defenders with speed to keep up with receivers and good coverage attributes. Vincent gets up to 81 Speed and 80 Man Coverage at 83 OVR, nothing to scoff at.

Saturday, meanwhile, is a perfect option to stabilize the offensive line. At 83 OVR, Saturday will have 81 Strength, 83 Awareness, and 83 Pass Block. Every team needs a strong offensive line and Saturday will help in that category.

Be sure to check out how Franchise Mode players can import draft classes in Madden 25.