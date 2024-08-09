Madden 25: Best Core Elites in MUT

Madden 25: Best Core Elites in MUTEA Sports
Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Sauce Gardner headline the list of the best Core Elites in Maddens 25 Madden Ultimate Team.
During late July, the Madden 25 unveiled the best players at each position in the game, for most of the game modes. However, Madden Ultimate Team has its own ratings system, at least for base Core cards. That’s thanks to MUT’s power curve.
In early August, the Madden 25 team released the players who have the best overalls among Core Elites. And as one would expect, some familiar names headline the list.
Here’s a look at the best Core Elites in MUT 25, sorted by position.
Best Core Elite quarterbacks
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|84
|2
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|83
|3
|Josh Allen
|Bills
|83
|4
|Joe Burrow
|Bengals
|82
|5
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
|82
|6
|Brock Purdy
|49ers
|81
|7
|Jalen Hurts
|Eagles
|81
|8
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Dolphins
|81
|9
|Kirk Cousins
|Falcons
|81
|10
|Matthew Stafford
|Rams
|80
Patrick Mahomes leads the Core Elite quarterbacks at 84 OVR. As one will see throughout this list, 84 OVR is the peak for Core Elite OVR figures.
Best Core Elite half backs
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|84
|2
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|83
|3
|Derrick Henry
|Ravens
|82
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|Eagles
|82
|5
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|Jaguars
|82
|6
|Josh Jacobs
|Packers
|81
|7
|Aaron Jones
|Vikings
|81
|8
|Joe Mixon
|Texans
|81
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|81
|10
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|80
The Madden 25 cover athlete is the best-rated running back among Core Elite cards.
Best Core Elite wide receivers
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|Dolphins
|84
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|84
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|83
|4
|Davante Adams
|Raiders
|83
|5
|A.J. Brown
|Eagles
|83
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Lions
|83
|7
|Ja’Marr Chase
|Bengals
|83
|8
|Amari Cooper
|Browns
|82
|9
|Keenan Allen
|Bears
|82
|10
|Stefon Diggs
|Texans
|82
Best Core Elite tight ends
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|84
|2
|Mark Andrews
|Ravens
|83
|3
|George Kittle
|49ers
|83
|4
|T.J. Hockenson
|Vikings
|82
|5
|Dallas Goedert
|Eagles
|82
|6
|Evan Engram
|Titans
|81
|7
|David Njoku
|Browns
|81
|8
|Sam LaPorta
|Lions
|80
|9
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|80
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|Texans
|80
Best Core Elite offensive linemen
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Trent Williams
|49ers
|84
|2
|Joe Thuney
|Chiefs
|84
|3
|Penai Sewell
|Lions
|84
|4
|Zack Martin
|Cowboys
|84
|5
|Frank Ragnow
|Lions
|84
|6
|Quentin Nelson
|Colts
|83
|7
|Creed Humphrey
|Chiefs
|83
|8
|Lane Johnson
|Eagles
|83
|9
|Tyron Smith
|Jets
|83
|10
|Chris Lindstrom
|Falcons
|83
Left tackle Trent Williams is the best player at his position. The rest of the 84 OVR cards don’t overlap in positions, meaning each are the best at their respective one.
Best Core Elite defensive tackles
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Chris Jones
|Chiefs
|84
|2
|Quinnen Williams
|Jets
|83
|3
|Dexter Lawrence II
|Giants
|83
|4
|Justin Madubuike
|Ravens
|83
|5
|Jonathan Allen
|Commanders
|82
|6
|Vita Vea
|Buccaneers
|82
|7
|Christian Wilkins
|Dolphins
|82
|8
|DeForest Buckner
|Colts
|81
|9
|D.J. Reader
|Lions
|81
|10
|Michael Pierce
|Ravens
|80
Best Core Elite defensive ends
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Maxx Crosby
|Raiders
|84
|2
|Micah Parsons
|Cowboys
|84
|3
|Myles Garrett
|Browns
|84
|4
|Nick Bosa
|49ers
|83
|5
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|83
|6
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|83
|7
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Lions
|82
|8
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Cowboys
|82
|9
|Cameron Jordan
|Saints
|82
|10
|Kenny Clark
|Packers
|81
Best Core Elite outside linebackers
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|T.J. Watt
|Steelers
|84
|2
|Josh Hines-Allen (fka Josh Allen)
|Jaguars
|84
|3
|Khalil Mack
|Chargers
|84
|4
|Matthew Judon
|Patriots
|83
|5
|Joey Bosa
|Chargers
|83
|6
|Alex Highsmith
|Steelers
|83
|7
|Matt Milano
|Bills
|83
|8
|Danielle Hunter
|Texans
|82
|9
|Dre Greenlaw
|49ers
|82
|10
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Ravens
|82
Best Core Elite middle linebackers
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Fred Warner
|49ers
|84
|2
|Roquan Smith
|Ravens
|84
|3
|Demario Davis
|Saints
|83
|4
|Foye Oluokun
|Jaguars
|82
|5
|Lavonte David
|Buccaneers
|82
|6
|C.J. Mosley
|Jets
|82
|7
|Bobby Wagner
|Commanders
|81
|8
|Tremaine Edwards
|Bears
|81
|9
|Bobby Okereke
|Giants
|81
|10
|Shaq Thompson
|Panthers
|80
Best Core Elite free safeties
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Jessie Bates II
|Falcons
|84
|2
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|Steelers
|83
|3
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|Buccaneers
|83
|4
|Jevon Holland
|Dolphins
|83
|5
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Saints
|82
|6
|Xavier McKinney
|Packers
|81
|7
|Marcus Williams
|Ravens
|81
|8
|Jabril Peppers
|Patriots
|81
|9
|Quandre Diggs
|Titans
|81
|10
|Malik Hooker
|Cowboys
|80
Best Core Elite strong safeties
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Kyle Hamilton
|Ravens
|84
|2
|Talanoa Hufanga
|49ers
|83
|3
|Budda Baker
|Cardinals
|83
|4
|Derwin James Jr.
|Chargers
|82
|5
|Harrison Smith
|Vikings
|82
|6
|Jimmie Ward
|Texans
|81
|7
|Jordan Poyer
|Bills
|81
|8
|Brian Branch
|Lions
|80
|9
|Kyle Dugger
|Patriots
|80
|10
|Justin Reid
|Chiefs
|80
Best Core Elite cornerbacks
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Sauce Gardner
|Jets
|84
|2
|Jalen Ramsey
|Dolphins
|84
|3
|Patrick Surtain II
|Broncos
|83
|4
|Jaire Alexander
|Packers
|83
|5
|Trevon Diggs
|Cowboys
|82
|6
|Jaylen Johnson
|Bears
|82
|7
|A.J. Terrell Jr.
|Falcons
|82
|8
|Charvarius Ward
|49ers
|82
|9
|Marson Lattimore
|Saints
|82
|10
|Darius Slay Jr.
|Eagles
|82
As these are base Core Elites, these cards will be significantly lower overalls, given the power curve of the game. However, these Core Elites will carry value throughout the year, even when the game’s power creep pushes them out of the way. These cards, provided one is not a BND, can be sold for Coins or Training.