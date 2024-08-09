Madden 25: Best Core Elites in MUT

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Sauce Gardner headline the list of the best Core Elites in Maddens 25 Madden Ultimate Team.

During late July, the Madden 25 unveiled the best players at each position in the game, for most of the game modes. However, Madden Ultimate Team has its own ratings system, at least for base Core cards. That’s thanks to MUT’s power curve.

In early August, the Madden 25 team released the players who have the best overalls among Core Elites. And as one would expect, some familiar names headline the list.

Here’s a look at the best Core Elites in MUT 25, sorted by position.

Best Core Elite quarterbacks

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 84 2 Lamar Jackson Ravens 83 3 Josh Allen Bills 83 4 Joe Burrow Bengals 82 5 Dak Prescott Cowboys 82 6 Brock Purdy 49ers 81 7 Jalen Hurts Eagles 81 8 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 81 9 Kirk Cousins Falcons 81 10 Matthew Stafford Rams 80

Patrick Mahomes leads the Core Elite quarterbacks at 84 OVR. As one will see throughout this list, 84 OVR is the peak for Core Elite OVR figures.

Best Core Elite half backs

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Christian McCaffrey 49ers 84 2 Nick Chubb Browns 83 3 Derrick Henry Ravens 82 4 Saquon Barkley Eagles 82 5 Travis Etienne Jr. Jaguars 82 6 Josh Jacobs Packers 81 7 Aaron Jones Vikings 81 8 Joe Mixon Texans 81 9 Jonathan Taylor Colts 81 10 Breece Hall Jets 80

The Madden 25 cover athlete is the best-rated running back among Core Elite cards.

Best Core Elite wide receivers

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Tyreek Hill Dolphins 84 2 Justin Jefferson Vikings 84 3 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 83 4 Davante Adams Raiders 83 5 A.J. Brown Eagles 83 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 83 7 Ja’Marr Chase Bengals 83 8 Amari Cooper Browns 82 9 Keenan Allen Bears 82 10 Stefon Diggs Texans 82

Best Core Elite tight ends

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Travis Kelce Chiefs 84 2 Mark Andrews Ravens 83 3 George Kittle 49ers 83 4 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 82 5 Dallas Goedert Eagles 82 6 Evan Engram Titans 81 7 David Njoku Browns 81 8 Sam LaPorta Lions 80 9 Kyle Pitts Falcons 80 10 Dalton Schultz Texans 80

Best Core Elite offensive linemen

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Trent Williams 49ers 84 2 Joe Thuney Chiefs 84 3 Penai Sewell Lions 84 4 Zack Martin Cowboys 84 5 Frank Ragnow Lions 84 6 Quentin Nelson Colts 83 7 Creed Humphrey Chiefs 83 8 Lane Johnson Eagles 83 9 Tyron Smith Jets 83 10 Chris Lindstrom Falcons 83

Left tackle Trent Williams is the best player at his position. The rest of the 84 OVR cards don’t overlap in positions, meaning each are the best at their respective one.

Best Core Elite defensive tackles

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Chris Jones Chiefs 84 2 Quinnen Williams Jets 83 3 Dexter Lawrence II Giants 83 4 Justin Madubuike Ravens 83 5 Jonathan Allen Commanders 82 6 Vita Vea Buccaneers 82 7 Christian Wilkins Dolphins 82 8 DeForest Buckner Colts 81 9 D.J. Reader Lions 81 10 Michael Pierce Ravens 80

Best Core Elite defensive ends

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Maxx Crosby Raiders 84 2 Micah Parsons Cowboys 84 3 Myles Garrett Browns 84 4 Nick Bosa 49ers 83 5 Trey Hendrickson Bengals 83 6 Cameron Heyward Steelers 83 7 Aidan Hutchinson Lions 82 8 DeMarcus Lawrence Cowboys 82 9 Cameron Jordan Saints 82 10 Kenny Clark Packers 81

Best Core Elite outside linebackers

Rank Player Team Overall 1 T.J. Watt Steelers 84 2 Josh Hines-Allen (fka Josh Allen) Jaguars 84 3 Khalil Mack Chargers 84 4 Matthew Judon Patriots 83 5 Joey Bosa Chargers 83 6 Alex Highsmith Steelers 83 7 Matt Milano Bills 83 8 Danielle Hunter Texans 82 9 Dre Greenlaw 49ers 82 10 Jadeveon Clowney Ravens 82

Best Core Elite middle linebackers

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Fred Warner 49ers 84 2 Roquan Smith Ravens 84 3 Demario Davis Saints 83 4 Foye Oluokun Jaguars 82 5 Lavonte David Buccaneers 82 6 C.J. Mosley Jets 82 7 Bobby Wagner Commanders 81 8 Tremaine Edwards Bears 81 9 Bobby Okereke Giants 81 10 Shaq Thompson Panthers 80

Best Core Elite free safeties

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Jessie Bates II Falcons 84 2 Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers 83 3 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers 83 4 Jevon Holland Dolphins 83 5 Tyrann Mathieu Saints 82 6 Xavier McKinney Packers 81 7 Marcus Williams Ravens 81 8 Jabril Peppers Patriots 81 9 Quandre Diggs Titans 81 10 Malik Hooker Cowboys 80

Best Core Elite strong safeties

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Kyle Hamilton Ravens 84 2 Talanoa Hufanga 49ers 83 3 Budda Baker Cardinals 83 4 Derwin James Jr. Chargers 82 5 Harrison Smith Vikings 82 6 Jimmie Ward Texans 81 7 Jordan Poyer Bills 81 8 Brian Branch Lions 80 9 Kyle Dugger Patriots 80 10 Justin Reid Chiefs 80

Best Core Elite cornerbacks

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Sauce Gardner Jets 84 2 Jalen Ramsey Dolphins 84 3 Patrick Surtain II Broncos 83 4 Jaire Alexander Packers 83 5 Trevon Diggs Cowboys 82 6 Jaylen Johnson Bears 82 7 A.J. Terrell Jr. Falcons 82 8 Charvarius Ward 49ers 82 9 Marson Lattimore Saints 82 10 Darius Slay Jr. Eagles 82

As these are base Core Elites, these cards will be significantly lower overalls, given the power curve of the game. However, these Core Elites will carry value throughout the year, even when the game’s power creep pushes them out of the way. These cards, provided one is not a BND, can be sold for Coins or Training.