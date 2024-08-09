GamingMadden

Madden 25: Best Core Elites in MUT

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Sauce Gardner headline the list of the best Core Elites in Maddens 25 Madden Ultimate Team.

During late July, the Madden 25 unveiled the best players at each position in the game, for most of the game modes. However, Madden Ultimate Team has its own ratings system, at least for base Core cards. That’s thanks to MUT’s power curve.

In early August, the Madden 25 team released the players who have the best overalls among Core Elites. And as one would expect, some familiar names headline the list.

Here’s a look at the best Core Elites in MUT 25, sorted by position.

Best Core Elite quarterbacks

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Patrick MahomesChiefs84
2Lamar JacksonRavens83
3Josh AllenBills83
4Joe BurrowBengals82
5Dak PrescottCowboys82
6Brock Purdy49ers81
7Jalen HurtsEagles81
8Tua TagovailoaDolphins81
9Kirk CousinsFalcons81
10Matthew StaffordRams80

Patrick Mahomes leads the Core Elite quarterbacks at 84 OVR. As one will see throughout this list, 84 OVR is the peak for Core Elite OVR figures.

Best Core Elite half backs

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Christian McCaffrey49ers84
2Nick ChubbBrowns83
3Derrick HenryRavens82
4Saquon BarkleyEagles82
5Travis Etienne Jr.Jaguars82
6Josh JacobsPackers81
7Aaron JonesVikings81
8Joe MixonTexans81
9Jonathan TaylorColts81
10Breece HallJets80

The Madden 25 cover athlete is the best-rated running back among Core Elite cards.

Best Core Elite wide receivers

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Tyreek HillDolphins84
2Justin JeffersonVikings84
3CeeDee LambCowboys83
4Davante AdamsRaiders83
5A.J. BrownEagles83
6Amon-Ra St. BrownLions83
7Ja’Marr ChaseBengals83
8Amari CooperBrowns82
9Keenan AllenBears82
10Stefon DiggsTexans82

Best Core Elite tight ends

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Travis KelceChiefs84
2Mark AndrewsRavens83
3George Kittle49ers83
4T.J. HockensonVikings82
5Dallas GoedertEagles82
6Evan EngramTitans81
7David NjokuBrowns81
8Sam LaPortaLions80
9Kyle PittsFalcons80
10Dalton SchultzTexans80

Best Core Elite offensive linemen

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Trent Williams49ers84
2Joe ThuneyChiefs84
3Penai SewellLions84
4Zack MartinCowboys84
5Frank RagnowLions84
6Quentin NelsonColts83
7Creed HumphreyChiefs83
8Lane JohnsonEagles83
9Tyron SmithJets83
10Chris LindstromFalcons83

Left tackle Trent Williams is the best player at his position. The rest of the 84 OVR cards don’t overlap in positions, meaning each are the best at their respective one.

Best Core Elite defensive tackles

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Chris JonesChiefs84
2Quinnen WilliamsJets83
3Dexter Lawrence IIGiants83
4Justin MadubuikeRavens83
5Jonathan AllenCommanders82
6Vita VeaBuccaneers82
7Christian WilkinsDolphins82
8DeForest BucknerColts81
9D.J. ReaderLions81
10Michael PierceRavens80

Best Core Elite defensive ends

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Maxx CrosbyRaiders84
2Micah ParsonsCowboys84
3Myles GarrettBrowns84
4Nick Bosa49ers83
5Trey HendricksonBengals83
6Cameron HeywardSteelers83
7Aidan HutchinsonLions82
8DeMarcus LawrenceCowboys82
9Cameron JordanSaints82
10Kenny ClarkPackers81

Best Core Elite outside linebackers

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1T.J. WattSteelers84
2Josh Hines-Allen (fka Josh Allen)Jaguars84
3Khalil MackChargers84
4Matthew JudonPatriots83
5Joey BosaChargers83
6Alex HighsmithSteelers83
7Matt MilanoBills83
8Danielle HunterTexans82
9Dre Greenlaw49ers82
10Jadeveon ClowneyRavens82

Best Core Elite middle linebackers

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Fred Warner49ers84
2Roquan SmithRavens84
3Demario DavisSaints83
4Foye OluokunJaguars82
5Lavonte DavidBuccaneers82
6C.J. MosleyJets82
7Bobby WagnerCommanders81
8Tremaine EdwardsBears81
9Bobby OkerekeGiants81
10Shaq ThompsonPanthers80

Best Core Elite free safeties

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Jessie Bates IIFalcons84
2Minkah FitzpatrickSteelers83
3Antoine Winfield Jr.Buccaneers83
4Jevon HollandDolphins83
5Tyrann MathieuSaints82
6Xavier McKinneyPackers81
7Marcus WilliamsRavens81
8Jabril PeppersPatriots81
9Quandre DiggsTitans81
10Malik HookerCowboys80

Best Core Elite strong safeties

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Kyle HamiltonRavens84
2Talanoa Hufanga49ers83
3Budda BakerCardinals83
4Derwin James Jr.Chargers82
5Harrison SmithVikings82
6Jimmie WardTexans81
7Jordan PoyerBills81
8Brian BranchLions80
9Kyle DuggerPatriots80
10Justin ReidChiefs80

Best Core Elite cornerbacks

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Sauce GardnerJets84
2Jalen RamseyDolphins84
3Patrick Surtain IIBroncos83
4Jaire AlexanderPackers83
5Trevon DiggsCowboys82
6Jaylen JohnsonBears82
7A.J. Terrell Jr.Falcons82
8Charvarius Ward49ers82
9Marson LattimoreSaints82
10Darius Slay Jr.Eagles82

As these are base Core Elites, these cards will be significantly lower overalls, given the power curve of the game. However, these Core Elites will carry value throughout the year, even when the game’s power creep pushes them out of the way. These cards, provided one is not a BND, can be sold for Coins or Training.

