Madden 25 Aug 16 update patch notes: Revamped passing & defense improvements

Madden 25 experienced a few serious hiccups during its early access period, and the devs ironed out a few of them in the launch day update.

Ultimate Team has had its fair share of issues since early access kicked off on August 12. EA temporarily closed the auction house to resolve a few glitches. However, players reported that the update failed to fix priced floors, which prevented players from listing items.

In addition, an infinite pack exploit allowed players to acquire high overall players for cheap. When it comes to gameplay, defense has been exposed as a glaring issue. Zone defenses get torn apart on a regular basis and there is an exploit with custom route stems that beats defenses with ease.

EA took note of these issues ion Madden 25 and responded accordingly with the launch day update.

Madden 25 Aug. 16 patch notes

EA Sports

Here is the full patch notes.

Gameplay

New Passing Mechanic: As part of our planned post-launch updates, we are on track to add the Revamped Passing mechanic that debuted in College Football 25 in an early title update.

Custom Route Stems: While we’re excited to give players the control and creativity of Custom Route Stems, we are aware of the exploits and imbalances introduced with this new feature. We will have fixes in upcoming updates.

Dev Note: We are monitoring feedback around Zone Coverage. We are actively working on adding a variety of improvements in the first several title updates, including improvements to Flat Zones, Cover 3 Deep Zones, Coverage checks vs Bunch sets, press animations, and additional pass velocity Ability tuning.

Franchise



Draft Classes Import: We are targeting a fix in a future update that will allow you to import a draft class directly from the Download Center into your Franchise. Download Draft Class from the Download Center in Main Menu Access your Franchise Once in Franchise, Import the Draft Class From your Local File Dev Note : We do have a workaround for importing your Draft Class with the below steps:

Play Now Live & Weekly NFL Roster Starting Points for Franchise: For our Franchise fans who like to hop into any week of the NFL regular season and beyond, we want to confirm that we will be adding the NFL Roster starting points for Franchise every week. This also means that Play Now Live Weekly Matchups will reflect the current matchups for every week starting in the regular season.



Superstar

Profanity Filter blocking Road To Glory imports into Superstar. An update for changing names is now set to 3 minutes. A future update will allow players to change their names in Madden NFL 25 without going back to College Football 25.

Known issue around the AI team not re-signing all of the user’s team’s free agents.

Known issue around importing multiple position players from Road To Glory into Superstar.

Brand Quest Difficulty: We are looking into tuning some of the Brand questlines

We have a fix coming in a future Title Update for a rare issue around the camera freezing during a change of possession.

Known issue Showdown Gold/Silver/Bronze abilities may not load properly

Dev Note: We did address an issue around players unable to complete the Combine, after meeting a specific set of conditions, when using an imported Road To Glory player.

Ultimate Team



Auction House Restrictions: We’re aware and investigating an issue around certain players unable to list as many auctions as we intended.

Ultimate Alumni Rewards: We are investigating the rollout of Ultimate Alumni Rewards and will provide updates as needed.

Investigating reports of online games not tracking properly.

Season of BOOM Jabrill Peppers Upgrade Token: We’re aware and investigating the one Upgrade Token unable to apply to the Jabrill Peppers Item.

Known issue with the upcoming Legends program pack reveal animation

Audio



Commentary: We have seen feedback regarding the volume level of commentary being a little too low and have plans to address this in a future update

Soundtrack: We see some players are having trouble finding the ‘Classic Songs’ that can be turned on for the soundtrack. This can be done from the main menu: PlayStation: click the touchpad. Xbox: press the Back button. PC: Press the “T” key to access the menu.



Presentation



Gameplay Cameras: We will continue to monitor feedback regarding the default gameplay camera angle. For players who may not know, during a game, you can press up or down on the directional pad to change the gameplay camera during a game.



Gameshare

