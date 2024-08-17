Madden 25: All Training Quick Sell Values in MUT

Madden 25: All Training Quick Sell Values in MUTEA Sports
Here’s a breakdown of all the Training Quick Sell Values in Madden 25 MUT, at least the ones we know of so far.
In Madden Ultimate Team, Madden 25 players must manage all resources, including Training. Training is a different type of currency, and it can be obtained by quick-selling owned players that are not needed or ones with high value.
As far as Training values go, the amount of Training one receives will depend on the overall of the card. Higher overall cards will yield more Training than lower overall cards.
With that said, here’s a look at the Training Quicksell values in Madden 25.
All Training Values in Madden 25
Here’s a look at the Training Values in Madden 25, thanks to MUT.GG:
- 70 OVR – 1 Training
- 71 OVR – 2 Training
- 72 OVR – 3 Training
- 73 OVR – 4 Training
- 74 OVR – 7 Training
- 75 OVR – 11 Training
- 76 OVR – 18 Training
- 77 OVR – 28 Training
- 78 OVR – 44 Training
- 79 OVR – 69 Training
- 80 OVR – 110 Training
- 81 OVR – 170 Training
- 82 OVR – 270 Training
- 83 OVR – 430 Training
- 84 OVR – 680 Training
- 85 OVR – 1,080 Training
Keep in mind that since the best MUT cards as of August 2024 are in the mid-80s, Training values for subsequent overalls will be known in the future when more cards are released.
What does Training do?
Training is a form of currency in MUT, as it can purchase items from the store and upgrade owned cards. And as mentioned previously, it can be obtained by quick-selling owned player items in Madden Ultimate Team.
In the Store, there’s a Training section that Training-exclusive deals on packs or players.
Additionally, one can upgrade owned cards by purchasing X-Factors with Training. This can be done by selecting a card and going to the Upgrades section of the profile.
