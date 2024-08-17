Madden 25: All Training Quick Sell Values in MUT

Here’s a breakdown of all the Training Quick Sell Values in Madden 25 MUT, at least the ones we know of so far.

In Madden Ultimate Team, Madden 25 players must manage all resources, including Training. Training is a different type of currency, and it can be obtained by quick-selling owned players that are not needed or ones with high value.

As far as Training values go, the amount of Training one receives will depend on the overall of the card. Higher overall cards will yield more Training than lower overall cards.

With that said, here’s a look at the Training Quicksell values in Madden 25.

All Training Values in Madden 25

Here’s a look at the Training Values in Madden 25, thanks to MUT.GG:

70 OVR – 1 Training

71 OVR – 2 Training

72 OVR – 3 Training

73 OVR – 4 Training

74 OVR – 7 Training

75 OVR – 11 Training

76 OVR – 18 Training

77 OVR – 28 Training

78 OVR – 44 Training

79 OVR – 69 Training

80 OVR – 110 Training

81 OVR – 170 Training

82 OVR – 270 Training

83 OVR – 430 Training

84 OVR – 680 Training

85 OVR – 1,080 Training

Keep in mind that since the best MUT cards as of August 2024 are in the mid-80s, Training values for subsequent overalls will be known in the future when more cards are released.

EA Sports

What does Training do?

Training is a form of currency in MUT, as it can purchase items from the store and upgrade owned cards. And as mentioned previously, it can be obtained by quick-selling owned player items in Madden Ultimate Team.

In the Store, there’s a Training section that Training-exclusive deals on packs or players.

Additionally, one can upgrade owned cards by purchasing X-Factors with Training. This can be done by selecting a card and going to the Upgrades section of the profile.

