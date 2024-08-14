Madden 25: All Combine Interview Answers in Superstar Mode

The NFL Combine has returned to Madden 25 Superstar Mode and that means a new year of going through the pre-Draft process and answering interview questions.

Last year, EA Sports re-introduced Superstar Mode to the Madden franchise and it came with a familiar feature. That would be the pre-draft interview process, although the new edition of the franchise didn’t have an IQ test.

Instead, Madden 24 included questions that tested players on their NFL and Madden knowledge. And now, it’s back for Madden 25.

Here’s a look at all the known NFL Combine Interview answers in Madden 25 Superstar Mode.

List of Answers for NFL Combine in Madden 25

Here’s an overview of all the Madden 25 Combine questions we’ve seen in Superstar Mode, and the answer for each one:

Question Answer Which team would have had the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had they not traded it? Panthers Which NFL legend retired after the 2023 season? Aaron Donald Which of these countries has not hosted a NFL game? Italy Which former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hillis beat out for the Madden 12 cover? Michael Vick What yard line does a team attempt a two-point conversion? 2-yard line Which NFL owner famously stated, “Just win, baby!”? Al Davis Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote for the Madden 25 (2013) cover by which Hall of Fame running back? Barry Sanders How many challenges does a team start with? 2 What is the maximum amount of challenges a team can have in a game? 3 Which Hall of Fame running back is the Man of the Year Award named after? Walter Payton Which team is known for the “Tush Push”? Eagles John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish? Turducken Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl win? Raiders Which team became the first #2 playoff seed to not make it to the Divisional round? Cowboys Which personnel alignment indicates three WRs, one RB, and one TE on the field? 11 Personnel Which team traded for Stefon Diggs in the 2024 offseason? Texans Which kicker on the Kick-Tac-Toe challenge at the 2023 Pro Bowl Games? Justin Tucker The trophy awarded to the team that wins the Super Bowl is named after which former NFL head coach? Vince Lombardi Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years? Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady Which team is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs? Chargers Which member of the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden 15? Richard Sherman Which NFC team is known as “America’s Team?” Cowboys Which team recently won their first playoff game since the year 1991? Lions Which team traded for Justin Fields in the 2024 offseason? Steelers What does RPO stand for? Run Pass Option Which member of the Rams’ “Greatest Show on Turf” was the Madden 03 cover athlete? Marshall Faulk Which city did Peyton Manning use as an audible during his tenure with the Broncos? Omaha Which NFL player was also drafted to play professional baseball? Kyler Murray Who did John Madden share the announce both with for eight Super Bowls? Pat Summerall Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Adam Vinatieri An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? 5 Yards Which quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl? Nick Foles What year was the original John Madden Football game released? 1988 What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played? All-Madden In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to complete undefeated regular seasons? New England and Miami Which of the following quarterbacks was not a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft? Joe Montana Which state do the Jets and Giants play in? New Jersey Which team scored 70 points in a single game during the 2023 season? Dolphins How many yards i the defense penalized for roughing the passer? 15 yards “Orange Crush” was the nickname given to which team’s defensive line in the 1970s? Broncos “The Frozen Tundra” is the nickname given to what team’s home field? Packers As a commentator, John Madden popularized the use of what NFL broadcast feature? Telestrator How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime? 6 What yard line does a team attempt a two-point conversion from? 2-yard line What Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on the “Immaculate Reception?” Franco Harris How many timeouts does a team get per half? 3 When a quarterback take a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Victory Formation The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Foxborough Which of the following has not been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco

For those who played Madden 24 Superstar Mode, one would likely notice that there are several questions that are back for Madden 25. However, there are some new ones.

Many of the new questions reflect recent changes in the NFL, including Aaron Donald’s retirement and the offseason trades of Justin Fields and Stefon Diggs.

This article will be updated to reflect future additional questions or changes.