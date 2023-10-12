Madden 24: What are Treats for in MUT?

As part of the new Most Feared Promo in Madden 24, new MUT Treats have been added into the game. Here’s what these are used for in Madden Ultimate Team.

In conjunction with the Most Feared program, the Madden 24 MUT team added a new form of currency called Treats.

It’s a fitting name given the Halloween theme of Most Feared, but what exactly are Treats used for in Madden 24?

Here’s how MUT players can get Treats, plus how this form of currency can be used.

What Most Feared Treats can be used for?

Most Feared Treats in Madden 24 can be used to buy items in the MUT Store, much like Points and Coins. However, these Treats can only be used for certain purchases.

Treats can be used in the aptly named Treats Store. Here, individuals can buy Most Feared Players, including an account-bound 87 OVR for 1,800 Treats (limit of one) or a 90 OVR Most Feared/Arcana Champion for 28,000 Treats.

Treats can also be used to purchase Jack-O-Lantern collectibles for Trick or Treat packs that feature random packs from past programs, or a 15,000 Coin quicksell collectible. The latter are limited to three purchases.

How to get MUT Most Feared Treats

There are a number of ways to obtain Most Feared Treats in Madden 24.

One is by playing by playing in Trick-or-Treat, which is a single-player mode that tasks players to win games against the CPU. As one wins more games, individuals will be able to move up the reward path and collect more Treats.

Treats can also be found in the Most Feared Field Pass. This Pass, which will leave Madden 24 MUT on November 2, includes Treats rewards at Levels 6, 10, 12, 14, 18, 20, 22, and 24.

MUT players can make progress in the Most Feared Field Pass by playing and winning games in H2H or Squad Battles with Most Feared players in the lineup, playing in Monster Mayhem and the aforementioned Trick-or-Treat mode, as well as completing Most Feared and Arcana Challenges.

2,000 Most Feared XP will be reward for 60 Stars in Most Feared challenges, and an additional 4,000 XP for those who get to 125 Stars in Arcana Challenges.

