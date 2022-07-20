Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 players for each position

Lawrence Scotti . 6 minutes ago

Madden 23 is about to hit store shelves, and EA SPORTS has begun revealing the ratings for the top 10 players for every position.

EA SPORTS annual football sim Madden 23 is fast approaching. This year’s entry looking to shake up gameplay with a new system called FieldSENSE, as well as major revamps to Franchise Mode and the Scouting system.

On top of that, rosters will be getting a massive update, and with so many NFL players switching teams this past offseason, many football fans have been dying to see how the player ratings shake out.

Here is the top ten list for every position released so far, courtesy of EA.

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Running Backs

EA SPORTS Derrick Henry is the best RB in Madden 23.

Player Team OVR 1. Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 97 2. Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers 96 3. Nick Chubb Cleveland Browns 96 4. Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts 95 5. Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 94 6. Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals 93 7. Alvin Kamara New Orleans Saints 90 8. Aaron Jones Green Bay Packers 89 9. Austin Ekler Los Angeles Chargers 88 10. Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys 88

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Wide Receivers

EA SPORTS Stefon Diggs is a top ten wide receiver in Madden 23.

Player Team OVR Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders 99 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams 98 Tyreek Hill Miami Dolphins 97 DeAndre Hopkins Arizona Cardinals 96 Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills 95 Justin Jefferson Minnesota VIkings 93 Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 92 Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers 91 Terry McLaurin Washington Commanders 91 Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns 90

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Tight Ends

EA SPORTS George Kittle is a top-flight Tight End for the 49ers.

Players Team OVR Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 98 George Kittle San Fransisco 49ers 97 Mark Andrews Baltimore Ravens 93 Darren Waller Las Vegas Raiders 91 T.J. Hockenson Detroit Lions 89 Kyle Pitts Atlanta Falcons 87 Mike Gesicki Miami Dolphins 86 Dallas Goedert Philadelphia Eagles 85 Hunter Henry New England Patriots 84 Zach Ertz Arizona Cardinals 84

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Edge Rushers

EA SPORTS EA is looking to shake up Madden 23’s gameplay with the new FieldSENSE gameplay technology.

Player Team OVR Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns 99 T.J. Watt Pittsburgh Steelers 96 Nick Bosa San Fransisco 49ers 94 Khalil Mack Los Angeles Chargers 92 Cameron Jordan New Orleans Saints 91 Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers 91 Chandler Jones Las Vegas Raiders 90 Darius Leonard Indianapolis Colts 90 DeMarcus Lawrence Dallas Cowboys 90 Rashan Gary Green Bay Packers 90

As player ratings for Madden 23 continue to be revealed, we will update this article with accurate information.