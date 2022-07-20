MaddenMadden

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 players for each position

. 6 minutes ago
Madden 23
cooper kupp madden 23 rams
EA SPORTS

Madden 23 is about to hit store shelves, and EA SPORTS has begun revealing the ratings for the top 10 players for every position.

EA SPORTS annual football sim Madden 23 is fast approaching. This year’s entry looking to shake up gameplay with a new system called FieldSENSE, as well as major revamps to Franchise Mode and the Scouting system.

On top of that, rosters will be getting a massive update, and with so many NFL players switching teams this past offseason, many football fans have been dying to see how the player ratings shake out.

Here is the top ten list for every position released so far, courtesy of EA.

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Running Backs

madden 23
EA SPORTS
Derrick Henry is the best RB in Madden 23.
PlayerTeamOVR
1. Derrick HenryTennessee Titans97
2. Christian McCaffreyCarolina Panthers96
3. Nick ChubbCleveland Browns96
4. Jonathan TaylorIndianapolis Colts95
5. Dalvin CookMinnesota Vikings94
6. Joe MixonCincinnati Bengals93
7. Alvin KamaraNew Orleans Saints90
8. Aaron JonesGreen Bay Packers89
9. Austin EklerLos Angeles Chargers88
10. Ezekiel ElliottDallas Cowboys88

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Wide Receivers

EA SPORTS
Stefon Diggs is a top ten wide receiver in Madden 23.
PlayerTeamOVR
Davante AdamsLas Vegas Raiders99
Cooper KuppLos Angeles Rams98
Tyreek HillMiami Dolphins97
DeAndre HopkinsArizona Cardinals96
Stefon DiggsBuffalo Bills95
Justin JeffersonMinnesota VIkings93
Mike EvansTampa Bay Buccaneers 92
Keenan AllenLos Angeles Chargers91
Terry McLaurinWashington Commanders91
Amari CooperCleveland Browns90

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Tight Ends

EA SPORTS
George Kittle is a top-flight Tight End for the 49ers.
PlayersTeamOVR
Travis KelceKansas City Chiefs98
George KittleSan Fransisco 49ers97
Mark AndrewsBaltimore Ravens93
Darren WallerLas Vegas Raiders91
T.J. HockensonDetroit Lions89
Kyle PittsAtlanta Falcons87
Mike GesickiMiami Dolphins86
Dallas GoedertPhiladelphia Eagles85
Hunter HenryNew England Patriots84
Zach ErtzArizona Cardinals84

Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Edge Rushers

EA SPORTS
EA is looking to shake up Madden 23’s gameplay with the new FieldSENSE gameplay technology.
PlayerTeamOVR
Myles GarrettCleveland Browns99
T.J. WattPittsburgh Steelers96
Nick BosaSan Fransisco 49ers94
Khalil MackLos Angeles Chargers92
Cameron JordanNew Orleans Saints91
Joey BosaLos Angeles Chargers91
Chandler JonesLas Vegas Raiders90
Darius LeonardIndianapolis Colts90
DeMarcus LawrenceDallas Cowboys90
Rashan GaryGreen Bay Packers90

As player ratings for Madden 23 continue to be revealed, we will update this article with accurate information.

keep reading

image for article: "Apex Legends devs investigate battle pass bug that makes it impossible to complete"
Apex Legends

Apex Legends devs investigate battle pass bug that makes it impossible to complete

. 15 minutes ago
nyxl valorant
Valorant

NYXL joins list of NA orgs leaving Valorant ahead of Riot franchising

. 16 minutes ago
NFT dice
Gaming

NFT and blockchain gaming has raised over $2 billion in 2022, report says

. 21 minutes ago
loading...