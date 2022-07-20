Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 players for each position

Madden 23 is about to hit store shelves, and EA SPORTS has begun revealing the ratings for the top 10 players for every position.
EA SPORTS annual football sim Madden 23 is fast approaching. This year’s entry looking to shake up gameplay with a new system called FieldSENSE, as well as major revamps to Franchise Mode and the Scouting system.
On top of that, rosters will be getting a massive update, and with so many NFL players switching teams this past offseason, many football fans have been dying to see how the player ratings shake out.
Here is the top ten list for every position released so far, courtesy of EA.
Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Running Backs
Derrick Henry is the best RB in Madden 23.
|Player
|Team
|OVR
|1. Derrick Henry
|Tennessee Titans
|97
|2. Christian McCaffrey
|Carolina Panthers
|96
|3. Nick Chubb
|Cleveland Browns
|96
|4. Jonathan Taylor
|Indianapolis Colts
|95
|5. Dalvin Cook
|Minnesota Vikings
|94
|6. Joe Mixon
|Cincinnati Bengals
|93
|7. Alvin Kamara
|New Orleans Saints
|90
|8. Aaron Jones
|Green Bay Packers
|89
|9. Austin Ekler
|Los Angeles Chargers
|88
|10. Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas Cowboys
|88
Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Wide Receivers
Stefon Diggs is a top ten wide receiver in Madden 23.
|Player
|Team
|OVR
|Davante Adams
|Las Vegas Raiders
|99
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles Rams
|98
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami Dolphins
|97
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Arizona Cardinals
|96
|Stefon Diggs
|Buffalo Bills
|95
|Justin Jefferson
|Minnesota VIkings
|93
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|92
|Keenan Allen
|Los Angeles Chargers
|91
|Terry McLaurin
|Washington Commanders
|91
|Amari Cooper
|Cleveland Browns
|90
Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Tight Ends
George Kittle is a top-flight Tight End for the 49ers.
|Players
|Team
|OVR
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City Chiefs
|98
|George Kittle
|San Fransisco 49ers
|97
|Mark Andrews
|Baltimore Ravens
|93
|Darren Waller
|Las Vegas Raiders
|91
|T.J. Hockenson
|Detroit Lions
|89
|Kyle Pitts
|Atlanta Falcons
|87
|Mike Gesicki
|Miami Dolphins
|86
|Dallas Goedert
|Philadelphia Eagles
|85
|Hunter Henry
|New England Patriots
|84
|Zach Ertz
|Arizona Cardinals
|84
Madden 23 ratings: Top 10 Edge Rushers
EA is looking to shake up Madden 23’s gameplay with the new FieldSENSE gameplay technology.
|Player
|Team
|OVR
|Myles Garrett
|Cleveland Browns
|99
|T.J. Watt
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|96
|Nick Bosa
|San Fransisco 49ers
|94
|Khalil Mack
|Los Angeles Chargers
|92
|Cameron Jordan
|New Orleans Saints
|91
|Joey Bosa
|Los Angeles Chargers
|91
|Chandler Jones
|Las Vegas Raiders
|90
|Darius Leonard
|Indianapolis Colts
|90
|DeMarcus Lawrence
|Dallas Cowboys
|90
|Rashan Gary
|Green Bay Packers
|90
As player ratings for Madden 23 continue to be revealed, we will update this article with accurate information.